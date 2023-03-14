Global Cold Chain Monitorin Strategic Business Report 2023: Food Security Concerns Turns Focus onto Cold Chain Monitoring

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Monitoring: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cold Chain Monitoring estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.2% CAGR



The Cold Chain Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

Berlinger & Co.

Controlant

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Elpro - Buchs

Infratab Inc.

Klinge Corporation

Lineage Logistics LLC

Monnit Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ORBCOMM

Safetraces

Sensitech Inc.

Tagbox

Verigo

Zest Labs

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 241 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cold Chain Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Cold Chain

An Insight into Cold Chain Monitoring

Cold Chain Monitoring- Highly Beneficial for Transportation of Perishable Goods

COVID-19 Spurs Demand for Cold Chain Monitoring Technologies

Cold Chain Monitoring Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Construction of Sustainable Cold Chain Facilities Minimizes Food Wastage and Improve Product Quality

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Cold Chain Monitoring Equipment Market

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advent of Innovative Packaging Materials Ensure Safe Storage and Transportation of Pharmaceuticals and Perishable Food Products

Rise of Cold Chain IoT to Strengthen Monitoring Solutions

Food Security Concerns Turns Focus onto Cold Chain Monitoring

Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons): 2017-2020

Shrinking Arable Land

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Growing Significance of Farm-to-Fork Trend Elevates Role of Cold Chain Logistics

Post-Harvest & Supply Chain Losses Create Strong Business Case

Healthy Tide in Grocery & Processed Food Retail Augments Prospects for Food Cold Chain Solutions

Increasing Demand for Organic Foods to Bolster Cold Chain System

Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion): 2015-2025

Cold Chains Gain Ground in Healthcare Sector

Rising Global Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Drugs to Propel the Cold Chain Monitoring Market

Governmental Policies Impact Pharmaceutical Supply Chains in Europe and North America

Latest Regulation of FSMA Requires Further Refinements in Cold Chain Monitoring

Advanced Digital Technologies Makes an Impact on Cold Chain Ecosystem

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

