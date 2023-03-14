Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 14 March 2023

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 14 March 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 14 March 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date14 March 2023
Exchange transactionBuy
Share trading codeILKKA2
Amount, shares 1,142
Average price/share, EUR3.8209
Total cost, EUR4,363.47


The company holds a total of 75,711 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 14 March 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

