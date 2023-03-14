EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: Invitation to Full Year Results 2022 conference call and webcast

Date: 14 March 2023

Release: After closing of Euronext





Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its 2022 Full Year Results on Friday 24 March 2023 with a press release publication time of 7:30 CET.



The Company will host an audio webcast and conference call for investors and analysts starting at 10:00 AM (GMT)/11:00 (CET), and we would be delighted if you could join.

To access the webcast, simply click on the URL:

https://https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/eurocommercialproperties/20230324_2/ to register. You will also have the opportunity to type in your questions during the streaming.

To access the audio call, please dial:

Netherlands: +31(0)20 708 5073

UK: +44 (0)330 551 0200

US:+1 786 697 3501

France: +33 (0)1 70 37 71 66

Italy: +39 06 833 60 400

Tell the operator the password: Eurocommercial

The call will also be audio webcast at: https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcasts

An accompanying presentation will be available to download from the Company's website at https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcasts shortly before the start of the call.



