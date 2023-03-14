Global Loudspeakers Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Live Music Concerts and Events Drive Demand for High Quality Loud Speakers

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Loudspeakers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Loudspeakers estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Soundbars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Loudspeakers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 306 Featured) -
- Altec Lansing, LLC
- Amaoto Industrial Co., Ltd.
- B&W Group Ltd.
- Bang & Olufsen
- Bose Corporation
- Boston Acoustics, Inc.
- Cambridge SoundWorks
- Creative Technology Ltd.
- DEI Holdings Inc.
- Focus Audio, Inc.
- German Physiks
- Harbeth Audio Ltd.
- Harman International Industries, Inc.
- Jean-Marie Reynaud
- Klipsch Group, Inc.
- Nortek Inc.
- Polk Audio
- QLN AB
- Sammi Sound Tech Co Ltd.
- Sonance, Inc.
- Sonos. Inc.
- SpeakerCraft, Inc.
- Velodyne Acoustics, Inc.
- VOXX International Corporation
- Yamaha Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|520
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$12.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Loudspeakers: An Introduction
- Market Outlook
- Regional Market Analysis
- Digital Boom and Growth in Music Streaming Drives Demand for Wireless Speakers
- Increasing Consumer Preference for Music Streaming Drives Demand for Multi-Room Wireless Speakers for Streaming Music from Cloud Servers: Global Number of Music Streaming Subscribers (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities
- Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million): 2015-2024
- Competition
- Loudspeakers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
- Soundbars (Product Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019
- Recent Market Activity
- Loudspeakers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Loudspeakers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2025
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Live Music Concerts and Events Drive Demand for high Quality Loud Speakers
- Global Live Music Concert Sales in US$ Billion: 2015-2025
- Increasing Use of High-Quality Surround Sound Systems in Movie Theaters
- Growing Population of Music Listeners & Rise of Mass-Market Audiophiles Augments Business Prospects
- Wider Availability of High-Speed Internet Amplifies Music Listener Numbers
- Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others
- Connectivity: A Critical Feature for Modern Speakers
- Technology Advancements Drive Significant Improvements in Speaker Systems
- Consistent Advancements in Components Helps Improve Sound Systems
- Researchers Develop Nanoscale Skin-Attachable Loudspeakers & Microphones for Audio Output
- AI-enabled Speakers and Use of Digital Assistants in Speaker Systems Continue to Grow in Popularity
- Development of Micro & Small Speakers and Innovative Designs to Produce High Sound from Tiny Devices
- Focus on High Quality Music and MQA Technology Drives Demand for Quality Systems
- Sleek, Unobtrusive, Visually Appealing Designs Gain Traction
- Omnidirectional Speakers Grow in Prominence
- Growing Focus on Environmental Stewardship Among Consumers Drives Interest in Eco-Friendly Green Speakers
- HVT Technology Gains Attention
- Despite the Advent of Smaller and Lighter Speakers, Bulkier and Larger Speakers Benefit from Better Performance Capabilities
- Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers: A Key Beneficiary of At-Home Entertainment
- Growing Popularity of Assembled Speakers Drives Demand for Standalone Subwoofers
- In-Wall Speakers Gain Consumer Interest
- Rise in Outdoor Living Trend Augurs Well for Outdoor Speakers
- Soundbars: A Growing Threat to Traditional Loudspeakers
- New Soundbars Set to Redefine User Listening Experience
- Rise in Penetration of Thin, Flat Panel TVs Fuels Demand for Soundbars
- Global Sales of Flat TVs (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2015 , 2020 & 2025
- Increased Preference for Media Consumption on Smartphone Devices Drive Demand for Docking Speakers
- Growing Use of Smartphones for Music Listening to Benefit Demand for Docking Speakers: Use of Smartphones for Music Listening Presented as a % of Total Music Listeners in Select Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019
- Continued Strong Growth in Smartphone Sales Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Docking Speakers: Global Sales of Smartphones (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2020, and 2021
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Rising Living Standards
- Advent of E-commerce Boosts Sales of Loudspeakers
- Penetration of e-Commerce in the US: e-Commerce Sales as % of Total Retail Sales for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the Market
- Counterfeit Products
- Prevalence of Unorganized Players
- Declining Margins
- Established Role of Headphones: Major Market Deterrent
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Loudspeaker: A Technical Exposition
- Loudspeakers: A Technical Preview
- A Peek Into Technology Lifecycle of Loudspeakers
- Types of Loudspeakers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
