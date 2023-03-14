Global Loudspeakers Strategic Business Report 2023: Rise in Live Music Concerts and Events Drive Demand for High Quality Loud Speakers

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Loudspeakers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Loudspeakers estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Soundbars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Loudspeakers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 306 Featured) -

Altec Lansing, LLC

Amaoto Industrial Co., Ltd.

B&W Group Ltd.

Bang & Olufsen

Bose Corporation

Boston Acoustics, Inc.

Cambridge SoundWorks

Creative Technology Ltd.

DEI Holdings Inc.

Focus Audio, Inc.

German Physiks

Harbeth Audio Ltd.

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Jean-Marie Reynaud

Klipsch Group, Inc.

Nortek Inc.

Polk Audio

QLN AB

Sammi Sound Tech Co Ltd.

Sonance, Inc.

Sonos. Inc.

SpeakerCraft, Inc.

Velodyne Acoustics, Inc.

VOXX International Corporation

Yamaha Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 520 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Loudspeakers: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Digital Boom and Growth in Music Streaming Drives Demand for Wireless Speakers

Increasing Consumer Preference for Music Streaming Drives Demand for Multi-Room Wireless Speakers for Streaming Music from Cloud Servers: Global Number of Music Streaming Subscribers (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities

Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million): 2015-2024

Competition

Loudspeakers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Soundbars (Product Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019

Recent Market Activity

Loudspeakers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Loudspeakers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Live Music Concerts and Events Drive Demand for high Quality Loud Speakers

Global Live Music Concert Sales in US$ Billion: 2015-2025

Increasing Use of High-Quality Surround Sound Systems in Movie Theaters

Growing Population of Music Listeners & Rise of Mass-Market Audiophiles Augments Business Prospects

Wider Availability of High-Speed Internet Amplifies Music Listener Numbers

Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others

Connectivity: A Critical Feature for Modern Speakers

Technology Advancements Drive Significant Improvements in Speaker Systems

Consistent Advancements in Components Helps Improve Sound Systems

Researchers Develop Nanoscale Skin-Attachable Loudspeakers & Microphones for Audio Output

AI-enabled Speakers and Use of Digital Assistants in Speaker Systems Continue to Grow in Popularity

Development of Micro & Small Speakers and Innovative Designs to Produce High Sound from Tiny Devices

Focus on High Quality Music and MQA Technology Drives Demand for Quality Systems

Sleek, Unobtrusive, Visually Appealing Designs Gain Traction

Omnidirectional Speakers Grow in Prominence

Growing Focus on Environmental Stewardship Among Consumers Drives Interest in Eco-Friendly Green Speakers

HVT Technology Gains Attention

Despite the Advent of Smaller and Lighter Speakers, Bulkier and Larger Speakers Benefit from Better Performance Capabilities

Satellite/Subwoofer Speakers: A Key Beneficiary of At-Home Entertainment

Growing Popularity of Assembled Speakers Drives Demand for Standalone Subwoofers

In-Wall Speakers Gain Consumer Interest

Rise in Outdoor Living Trend Augurs Well for Outdoor Speakers

Soundbars: A Growing Threat to Traditional Loudspeakers

New Soundbars Set to Redefine User Listening Experience

Rise in Penetration of Thin, Flat Panel TVs Fuels Demand for Soundbars

Global Sales of Flat TVs (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2015 , 2020 & 2025

Increased Preference for Media Consumption on Smartphone Devices Drive Demand for Docking Speakers

Growing Use of Smartphones for Music Listening to Benefit Demand for Docking Speakers: Use of Smartphones for Music Listening Presented as a % of Total Music Listeners in Select Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019

Continued Strong Growth in Smartphone Sales Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Docking Speakers: Global Sales of Smartphones (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2020, and 2021

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Living Standards

Advent of E-commerce Boosts Sales of Loudspeakers

Penetration of e-Commerce in the US: e-Commerce Sales as % of Total Retail Sales for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the Market

Counterfeit Products

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Declining Margins

Established Role of Headphones: Major Market Deterrent

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Loudspeaker: A Technical Exposition

Loudspeakers: A Technical Preview

A Peek Into Technology Lifecycle of Loudspeakers

Types of Loudspeakers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

