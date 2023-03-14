New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Set-Top Box Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311739/?utm_source=GNW

The global set-top box market grew from $25.41 billion in 2022 to $27.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The set-top box market is expected to grow to $39.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



The set-top box market consists of sales of HDTV tuners, directTV receivers, all-in-one receivers and cable HDTV receivers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A set-top box is a hardware device that receives, decodes, and displays digital signals on a television.The signal, which might be either television or Internet data, is received by cable or telephone.



The set-top box might deliver more channels than the television’s native channel numbering system and choose the channel a user wanted to watch from a slew of signals that included data for a variety of channels. It is used for TV sets to receive and decode digital television (DTV) broadcasts and are also used for the conversion of analog television sets to receive digital broadcasts.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the set top box market in 2022. The regions covered in the set-top box market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of set-top boxes are cable, satellite, IPTV (OTT), and hybrid.The cable set-top box refers to converting any sort of cable television channel transmission into analog radio-frequency signals on a single VHF channel.



Cable converter boxes are used to decode signals to manage a large number of carrier-controlled and access-restricted channels.The various resolutions include high-definition (HD), standard definition (SD), and ultra-HD.



The service types included are pay-TV and free-to-air. These are used by residential and commercial properties and are distributed through online and offline mediums.



The rising internet and broadband penetration are expected to propel the growth of the set-top box market going forward.The Internet refers to a worldwide computer network that is used to transmit a variety of data and media across interconnected devices such as TVs, mobiles, and laptops.



The Internet helps set-top boxes provide a better viewing experience and also helps the video play in good quality without buffering. For instance, in 2020, according to the report published by the Motion Picture Association, a US-based trade association, subscriptions to internet video services stood at 1.1 billion globally, representing a 26% year-over-year increase. Also, according to the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), from June 2020 to June 2021, OECD countries saw a 15% increase in high-speed fiber subscriptions. Therefore, the rising internet and broadband penetration are driving the growth of the set-top box market.



The introduction of hybrid set-top boxes has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the set-top box market.Major companies operating in the set-top box sector are developing unique and advanced products to provide the best services and meet consumer demand.



For instance, in March 2020, D2H, an Indian-based company providing set-top box and satellite services, launched a hybrid set-top box with Android TV and a new D2h Magic Stick with built-in Alexa.It is a hybrid set-top box that combines a DTH connection with Over-the-Top content (OTT).



The new Hybrid Set-Top Box comes with Google’s Android TV 9.0 OS and will support applications including Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, ALTBalaji, YouTube, and others. In addition, members will be able to visit the Google Play Store to download and install apps of their choice.



In August 2022, Telstra Group, an Australia-based telecommunications company, acquired 51.4% of controlling interest in Fetch TV for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Fetch is positioned to provide a truly competitive Australian home and entertainment solution with the scale to work with global content and streaming providers. Fetch TV is a Australia-based provider of set top box with a digital TV tuner.



The countries covered in the set-top box market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The set-top box market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides set-top box market statistics, including set-top box industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a set-top box market share, detailed set-top box market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the set-top box industry. This set-top box market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

