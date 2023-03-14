Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 6 to 10 March 2023)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period: From 06 March 2023 to 10 March 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Mar-23 FR0000073298 12 751 61,0238 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Mar-23 FR0000073298 8 769 61,0060 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 450 60,9654 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Mar-23 FR0000073298 3 230 60,8800 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-23 FR0000073298 10 378 60,6558 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-23 FR0000073298 10 432 61,1945 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 500 60,6376 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Mar-23 FR0000073298 3 690 60,6834 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Mar-23 FR0000073298 12 434 60,2753 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Mar-23 FR0000073298 6 658 60,3098 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Mar-23 FR0000073298 1 441 60,2865 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 026 60,3931 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Mar-23 FR0000073298 12 900 59,5735 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Mar-23 FR0000073298 9 661 59,5111 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 600 59,4846 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-Mar-23 FR0000073298 3 291 59,4143 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Mar-23 FR0000073298 12 650 58,3758 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Mar-23 FR0000073298 11 000 58,2821 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Mar-23 FR0000073298 2 750 58,2325 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-Mar-23 FR0000073298 3 600 58,1954 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment