Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 6 to 10 March 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period: From 06 March 2023 to 10 March 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|12 751
|61,0238
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|8 769
|61,0060
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 450
|60,9654
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|6-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|3 230
|60,8800
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|10 378
|60,6558
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|10 432
|61,1945
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 500
|60,6376
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|7-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|3 690
|60,6834
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|12 434
|60,2753
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|6 658
|60,3098
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|1 441
|60,2865
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|8-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 026
|60,3931
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|12 900
|59,5735
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|9 661
|59,5111
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 600
|59,4846
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|9-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|3 291
|59,4143
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|12 650
|58,3758
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|11 000
|58,2821
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|2 750
|58,2325
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-Mar-23
|FR0000073298
|3 600
|58,1954
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
