Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 6 to 10 March 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period: From 06 March 2023 to 10 March 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Mar-23FR000007329812 75161,0238XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Mar-23FR00000732988 76961,0060DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Mar-23FR00000732982 45060,9654TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Mar-23FR00000732983 23060,8800AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Mar-23FR000007329810 37860,6558XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Mar-23FR000007329810 43261,1945DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Mar-23FR00000732982 50060,6376TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Mar-23FR00000732983 69060,6834AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Mar-23FR000007329812 43460,2753XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Mar-23FR00000732986 65860,3098DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Mar-23FR00000732981 44160,2865TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Mar-23FR00000732982 02660,3931AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Mar-23FR000007329812 90059,5735XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Mar-23FR00000732989 66159,5111DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Mar-23FR00000732982 60059,4846TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W879-Mar-23FR00000732983 29159,4143AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Mar-23FR000007329812 65058,3758XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Mar-23FR000007329811 00058,2821DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Mar-23FR00000732982 75058,2325TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-Mar-23FR00000732983 60058,1954AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

