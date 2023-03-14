Global Human Identification Market to 2027: Rising Adoption of Forensic Applications Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Identification Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Component, By Application, By End User, By company and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global human identification market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The major factors include growing crime rates, surge in demand for next-generation sequencing technology, and increase in investments in R&D are curbing the growth of the market. Human identification is stated as a method used for the identification of individuals or forensic investigations by analyzing the data samples such as fingerprints, blood, hair, skin, teeth, semen, and ear. It is a technique used to trace evidence of criminal activities by identifying any traces that might be left out at the crime scene or accident area.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are, rising awareness, emergence of online distribution channels, increase in number of research laboratories, and technological advancements. Also, the strategic initiatives such as partnerships and product launches undertaken by the market players are augmenting the growth of the market.



Rising Adoption of Forensic Applications



The increasing use of forensic applications is fueling the growth of the global human identification market. Owing to the rise in crime rates across the world, surge in demand for human intelligence solution is rising. Forensic identification using DNA is quite beneficial in several cases such as in solving maternity/paternity, determining suspects in crimes, and in identifying missing person. The demand for the market is rising due to the less cost of the DNA analysis, and less time needed for the analysis is supporting the market. For instance, in 2017, QIAGEN and ICMP launched the new DNA Testing Solutions which is specifically designed to identify missing person.



Technological Advancements Support the Market



Rapid advancements in the field of genomics, proteomics, data analytics, molecular biology, and technical engineering are aiding the development for NGS based technologies, which are bolstering the growth of the human identification market, globally. Also, advancements in DNA analysis technologies are driving the growth of the market. Novel techniques are developed for identification, biometric evidence for facial identification, and others. These advancements are due to the growing demand to minimize time and cost of DNA analysis.

Surge in Demand for Next-Generation Sequencing Technology



Next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies utilizing DNA, RNA, or methylation sequencing have impacted immensely on the life sciences. The NGS based techniques helps to identify the human remains even when the DNA samples occupied from the crime scene are mostly in sub-optimal conditions, which bolster the growth of the market. The increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic methods allowing genetic profiling are further surging the demand for NGS technologies.

For instance, in 2022, ARUP Laboratories launched a new program for better, faster next-generation sequencing test results, Rio, an advanced bioinformatics pipeline and analytics platform. Rio expands ARUP's existing cloud computing abilities to move data more swiftly and accurately, enabling clinicians to evaluate test findings more quickly and make better medical decisions.



Market Players



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Agient Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Promega Corporation, and Illumina, Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global human identification market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Human Identification Market, By Component:

Assay & Kits

Instruments

Software & Service

Human Identification Market, By Technology:

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

Others

Human Identification Market, By Application:

Forensics

Paternity Identification

Others

Human Identification Market, By End User:

Forensic Laboratories and Law Enforcement Agencies

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

Human Identification Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

