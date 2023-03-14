Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Global Market to Reach $34.8 Billion by 2030: Robust Branch Automation Initiatives Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Teller Machines (ATMs): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) estimated at US$22.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
15 & Below, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$23.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Above 15 segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 292 Featured) -
- Automatia Pankkiautomaatit Oy
- Banking Automation Ltd.
- BankUnited
- Banqit AB
- Cashway Technology Co., Ltd.
- Chungho Comnet Co., Ltd.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.
- Eastcom Co., Ltd.
- Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
- First Merit Bank
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|318
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$21.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$29.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Automated Teller Machines (ATMs): An Omnipresent Modern Convenience
- Recent Market Activity
- ATMs to Remain at Forefront of Self-Service Banking
- Next-Generation ATMs Bring Attention towards Channel Management
- Modern ATMs: Much More than Just Cash Dispensing Machines
- Future of ATMs
- Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect
- 2018 Global Economic Outlook
- Intense Competition on the Cards for the Market Leaders
- Financial Services Industry Witness Consolidation Trends
- Multi-Vendor ATM Software: The New Norm
- Demand for Multiple Services Transform ATM System Functionality
- Independent ATM Deployers (IADs) to Essay Significant Role
- Key Challenges for IADs
- Shared Regional ATM Networks Resorting to Mergers and Acquisitions
- Other Significant Trends
- Outlook
- Asia-Pacific Commands the ATM Market
- Technological Advances Set ATM Market on Expansion Spree
- Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- ATMs: Brimming with Youth at 50
- Key Trends within ATMs Market
- Ongoing Modernization
- Means for Supporting Payments Option
- Use of Data and Analytical Tools for Delivering Consumer Insights
- Increase in Cash Deposits and Recycling
- Entirely New Experiences
- Cardless ATMs
- Cash Recycling and Use of Multiple Denominations
- New Functionalities
- Measures to Counter Fraud
- Individualization
- Digitalization
- Miniaturization
- Automation
- Unchallenged Dominance of Cash: A Strong Growth Driver
- Mobile Technology Revolutionizes ATM Functionality
- Increasing Importance of ATMs in Mobile Banking Era
- Advancements in ATM Technology
- Potential for Offering Omnichannel Experience
- Increasing Popularity of Self-service Options
- ATMs: the Preferred Option of FIs
- Increasing Sales of Smartphones Promote ATM-Mobile Convergence
- Contactless ATM Transactions: The Future of Banking
- Contactless Card Readers
- Robust Branch Automation Initiatives Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- Video Teller Machines to Head Branch Transformation
- The Rise of Personal Teller Machines to Improve Operational Efficiency
- Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
- Remote Deposit Capture: A New Technology to Expedite Deposits at ATM
- Improved Data Storage and Transmission Reduce ATM Service Costs
- ATM Virtualization
- Cloud Technology to Slash Data Storage Costs
- 4G-Connectivity to Improve ATM Efficiency
- Triple DES and RKT Technologies
- Web-Based Technology
- Wireless Technology in ATMs
- Talking ATMs for Visually Handicapped
- Novel ATM Technologies for Target Marketing
- ATM Design Innovations
- Select ATMs with Innovative Features
- Continuous Rise in Off-Premise ATM Installations Worldwide Bode Well for the Market
- ATM Security: Crucial to Improving Consumer Confidence
- Security Measures by Leading ATM Makers
- Recent Biometric Advancements
- ATM Fraud: A Global Menace
- Innovative and Diverse Attacks Present Daunting Challenge for ATM Operators
- Transition to Chip-Only Cards Set to Begin
- ATM Malware - A Shift from Physical Attacks to Network-based Threats
- Malware Targeting ATMs Since 2009
- Net-work-Based Attack: The New Path to ATM Infection
- ATM Standards: Work in Progress
- Card-Based EACS: A Popular Choice of Access Control Strategy
- Banking & Financial Services: One of the Most Promising End-use Sector for Card Based EACS
- Expanding ATM Functionalities Enhance Self-Service Experience
- Two-Way Video Communications
- Two-Dimensional Bar Code Scanners
- Additional Functionalities to Improve Revenue Streams
- ATM Cash Recycling to Gain Prominence
- PCI DSS Compliance Promotes Windows 7 Migration of ATMs
- Outsourcing of Select ATM Operations in the Pipeline
- Developing Countries to Turbo Charge Future Growth in the Market
- Explosive Demand for ATM Cash Withdrawals Boosts ATM Installations
- Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Banking and Financial Services
- Expanding Middle Class Population in the Developing Countries Spur Market Growth
- India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
- ATM Fee on the Rise: A Cause for Concern
- Banking Industry: A Macro Perspective
- Heading Towards a Checkless Banking Society
- Technology, Consolidation & Deregulation
- ATMs: Forerunners in the Debit Card Market
- Online Banking: A Convenient Mode of Banking
- Masters in the Cashless Economy
- Mobile Banking: The New Face of Banking
- Role of ATMs in the Banking Sector
- Changing Banking Strategies with Regard to ATMs
- Promotional Schemes Increase ATM Usage
- Transformation of Banking Industry Increases
- ATM Innovations in over 50 Years
- Turning Point in the Banking History
- Sustained Relevance and Profitability Depends on Adoption of Emerging Technologies to Innovate and Grow
- Expanding the Utility of ATMs
- Disruptive Technology in Retail Banking
- Tablet Cash Machines
- The More Agile "Pop-Up" Branch
- New Technologies and Innovations Imperative for Driving Growth in ATMs Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78e9o8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment