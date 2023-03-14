New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shavers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311717/?utm_source=GNW

, Edge well Personal Care, Remington Products, Helen of Troy, Harry’s Inc., The Eltron, and Ningbo Kaili.



The global shavers market grew from $25.04 billion in 2022 to $27.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The shavers market is expected to grow to $37.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.



The shaver market consists of sales of foil, rotary and single blade shaver.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The shaver refers to personal grooming tools, designed to give the best balance between a close and gentle shave in which the blades have to come in contact with the skin one way or another helping cut the stubble in the nooks and crannies of the face. Shaver’s are durable, long-lasting, and provide a quality shave.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the shavers market in 2022. The regions covered in the shavers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of shavers are electric shavers and non-electric shavers.The electric shavers refer to a little machine full of gears and wheels and bearings that lift and cut whiskers in the skin.



The shavers are used by men and women and are sold in hypermarkets or supermarkets, specialty stores, multi-brand stores, online retailers, and other sales channels.



The increasing preference for grooming products significantly contributed to the growth of the shaver’s market.Grooming products refer to the products such as hair styling, beard grooming, and related shaving products.



People are investing in grooming products to improve physical appearance, gain confidence, and have a competitive edge in terms of both career and personal growth. For instance, in November 2022, Gillette, a US-based brand which manufactures shaving systems and cartridges as well as Oral B toothbrushes, reported an 8.2% increase in quarterly income from operations to 6.2 billion rupees. Therefore, increasing preference for grooming products is expected to contribute to the growth of the shavers market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the shavers market.Key players operating in the shaving market are focusing on developing new products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2021 Xiaomi Youpin, a manufacturer launched a new MIJIA product first shaver to use a high-end direct-drive brushless motor. It is the new MIJIA Electric Shaver S700, which features ceramic blades and has a high-end direct-drive brushless motor that helps in increasing the service life of the product and is also highly resistant to corrosion, and is skin-friendly and provides a more efficient shaving experience to the user.



In November 2021, Edgewell Personal Care Company, a US-based leading global multinational consumer goods company has acquired Billie Inc. for a deal amount of $310 million. This acquisition forms to strengthen the businesses in Beauty & personal care and leading position in the women’s shave category. Billie Inc is a U.S-based fast-growing, digitally native, direct-to-consumer brand that manufactures and sells razors marketed directly toward women focused on providing women with high-quality shaving and premium body care products.



The countries covered in the shavers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The shavers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides shavers market statistics, including shavers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a shavers market share, detailed shavers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the shavers industry. This shavers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06311717/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________