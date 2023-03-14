Global Cash and Coin Deposit Bags Strategic Business Report 2023: Expanding ATM Networks to Increase Physical Cash Movement & Drive Demand for Cash-in Transit Safety Bags

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cash and Coin Deposit Bags: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags estimated at US$405.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$595.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Opaque, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$475 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Clear segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $109.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Cash and Coin Deposit Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$109.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$89.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- A. Rifkin Co.
- Block and Company, Inc.
- B-Sealed Pty Ltd.
- Dunbar Security Products, Inc.
- Dynaflex Private Limited
- Initial Packaging Solutions Ltd.
- International Plastics Inc.
- Korozo Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS
- MMF Industries
- NELMAR Security Packaging Systems Inc.
- Packaging Horizons Corporation
- ProAmpac LLC
- Novolex
- TruSeal (Pty) Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|427
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$405.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$595.6 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Cash and Coin Deposit Bags - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- As the Most Liquid Asset, the Importance of Cash in an Economy Can Never Be Undermined
- Factors Influencing Use of Cash: Percentage Breakdown by Consumer Preference
- Cash Larceny Continues to Remain a Major Threat for Cash Businesses Worldwide
- Stealing Cash From Point of Sale Devices & Cash Registers is the Most Popular Form of Cash Larceny
- Cash & Coin Deposit Bags is the First Step in Fraud Fighting
- Pandemic Provides the Perfect Platform for Cash Fraud
- Amid the Virus Led Recession, Cash in Circulation is Increasing Creating a Positive Twist in Market Events for Cash & Coin Deposit Bags. Here's a Peek Into this Interesting Phenomenon
- Cash-Use Makes a Resurgence & Shows Signs of Staying On Even Into the Post Pandemic Period: M0 Money in Circulation in Countries Worldwide (In US$ Billion) As of August 2020
- So Just How Much Has COVID-19 Impacted the Global Economy?
- Virus Induced Recession Impacts Businesses & Consumers Across All Sectors: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Encourages Increased Cash Hoarding: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020
- Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- A Growing Cash Logistics Industry Offers Opportunities for Cash in Transit Bags
- Security Issues of Cash Transport & ATM Refill Frauds Provide a Strong Business Case for Cash & Coin Deposit Bags
- Increased Volumes of Cash-In Transit Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Cash & Coin Deposit Bags: Global Cash Logistics Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020 through 2025
- As an Industry Dealing with Cash & Coins, Casinos to Offer Room for Growth
- A Synopsized Review of Innovations in Cash & Coin Deposit Bags Designed for Casinos
- As Revenues From Casinos Increase So Will the Need for Physical Cash Controls to Safeguard Revenues Earned at Gaming Tables: Global Casino Revenues (In US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
- Growth in 2020, Only Slightly Weakened by COVID-19
- Growing Demand for Laundry Services Bodes Well for Cash & Coin Deposit Bags
- Expected Revenues Gains in the Laundry Industry Equals More Cash to Safeguard: Global Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services Market (In US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Banking Industry Emerges as the Largest End-User of Cash & Coin Deposit Bags
- Expanding ATM Networks to Increase Physical Cash Movement & Drive Demand for Cash-In Transit Safety Bags: % ATM Deployments at Non-Bank Locations for the Year 2020
- Growing Density of ATMs & Increased Frequency of ATM Refilling to Benefit Demand for Cash-In Transit Safety Bags
- Growing Number of ATMs Highlight the Fact that Cash is Still King: Global ATM Density Per 100,000 People (In Number of Units)
- Global Installed Base of ATMs (In 000 Units) by Region
- Rise of Multi-Functional ATMs Popular for Cash Deposits Drives Demand for Cash Deposit Bags Among Bank Customers
- Adherence to Safety Protocols in Handling Cash is Non-Negotiable. Demand in the Hotels End-Use Industry Escapes Erosion
- Fraud Related Complaints Lodged Spikes Amid the Pandemic Even as Industries Collapse & Businesses Hurt: Fraud Complaints Lodged in the U.S for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 (In 000s)
- Plummeting Revenues Amid Declining Hotel Occupancy Rates Juxtaposed With Rising Fraud to Keep Cash & Coin Deposit Bags Afloat During this Crisis: Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select Countries: March 2020
- Although Disconcerting, Money Laundering Through the Physical Transportation of Cash Pushes Up Growth in the Market
- Tamper Evident & Tamper Proof Bags Grow in Popularity
- Importance of Till Management in the Retail Industry Drives Demand for Cash Register Till Bags
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
