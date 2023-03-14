Global Cash and Coin Deposit Bags Strategic Business Report 2023: Expanding ATM Networks to Increase Physical Cash Movement & Drive Demand for Cash-in Transit Safety Bags

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cash and Coin Deposit Bags: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags estimated at US$405.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$595.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Opaque, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$475 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Clear segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $109.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Cash and Coin Deposit Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$109.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$89.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cash and Coin Deposit Bags - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

As the Most Liquid Asset, the Importance of Cash in an Economy Can Never Be Undermined

Factors Influencing Use of Cash: Percentage Breakdown by Consumer Preference

Cash Larceny Continues to Remain a Major Threat for Cash Businesses Worldwide

Stealing Cash From Point of Sale Devices & Cash Registers is the Most Popular Form of Cash Larceny

Cash & Coin Deposit Bags is the First Step in Fraud Fighting

Pandemic Provides the Perfect Platform for Cash Fraud

Amid the Virus Led Recession, Cash in Circulation is Increasing Creating a Positive Twist in Market Events for Cash & Coin Deposit Bags. Here's a Peek Into this Interesting Phenomenon

Cash-Use Makes a Resurgence & Shows Signs of Staying On Even Into the Post Pandemic Period: M0 Money in Circulation in Countries Worldwide (In US$ Billion) As of August 2020

So Just How Much Has COVID-19 Impacted the Global Economy?

Virus Induced Recession Impacts Businesses & Consumers Across All Sectors: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Encourages Increased Cash Hoarding: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Growing Cash Logistics Industry Offers Opportunities for Cash in Transit Bags

Security Issues of Cash Transport & ATM Refill Frauds Provide a Strong Business Case for Cash & Coin Deposit Bags

Increased Volumes of Cash-In Transit Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Cash & Coin Deposit Bags: Global Cash Logistics Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020 through 2025

As an Industry Dealing with Cash & Coins, Casinos to Offer Room for Growth

A Synopsized Review of Innovations in Cash & Coin Deposit Bags Designed for Casinos

As Revenues From Casinos Increase So Will the Need for Physical Cash Controls to Safeguard Revenues Earned at Gaming Tables: Global Casino Revenues (In US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Growth in 2020, Only Slightly Weakened by COVID-19

Growing Demand for Laundry Services Bodes Well for Cash & Coin Deposit Bags

Expected Revenues Gains in the Laundry Industry Equals More Cash to Safeguard: Global Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services Market (In US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Banking Industry Emerges as the Largest End-User of Cash & Coin Deposit Bags

Expanding ATM Networks to Increase Physical Cash Movement & Drive Demand for Cash-In Transit Safety Bags: % ATM Deployments at Non-Bank Locations for the Year 2020

Growing Density of ATMs & Increased Frequency of ATM Refilling to Benefit Demand for Cash-In Transit Safety Bags

Growing Number of ATMs Highlight the Fact that Cash is Still King: Global ATM Density Per 100,000 People (In Number of Units)

Global Installed Base of ATMs (In 000 Units) by Region

Rise of Multi-Functional ATMs Popular for Cash Deposits Drives Demand for Cash Deposit Bags Among Bank Customers

Adherence to Safety Protocols in Handling Cash is Non-Negotiable. Demand in the Hotels End-Use Industry Escapes Erosion

Fraud Related Complaints Lodged Spikes Amid the Pandemic Even as Industries Collapse & Businesses Hurt: Fraud Complaints Lodged in the U.S for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 (In 000s)

Plummeting Revenues Amid Declining Hotel Occupancy Rates Juxtaposed With Rising Fraud to Keep Cash & Coin Deposit Bags Afloat During this Crisis: Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select Countries: March 2020

Although Disconcerting, Money Laundering Through the Physical Transportation of Cash Pushes Up Growth in the Market

Tamper Evident & Tamper Proof Bags Grow in Popularity

Importance of Till Management in the Retail Industry Drives Demand for Cash Register Till Bags

