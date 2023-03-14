Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to Growth

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Advanced Batteries: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Next Generation Advanced Batteries estimated at US$342.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 62% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lithium Sulfur, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 64.6% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Magnesium Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 62.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 72.7% CAGR



The Next Generation Advanced Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 72.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 51.5% and 58.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 57.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured) -

24M Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies

Aqua Power System Japan

Arconic Corporation

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

EnZinc, Inc.

ESS, Inc.

Excellatron Solid State, LLC

e-Zinc

GS Yuasa Corporation

Ionomr Innovations Inc.

Iskra

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mag One Products Inc.

Oxis Energy Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Pathion Inc.

Pellion Technologies Inc.

Phinergy Marine

PolyPlus Battery Company Inc.

Renata SA

RiAlAiR Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Sion Power Corporation

Sonic Energy

ZAF Energy Systems, Inc.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 225 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $342.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 61.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Next Generation Advanced Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries to Witness Rapid Growth

Lithium Sulphur Batteries Demand to Accelerate

Consumer Electronics - The Largest End-user

North America - The Largest Region for Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Battery Limitations to Present Opportunities for Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Opportunity Indicators: Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

World Lithium-Ion Battery Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Tablet PCs

Worldwide Unit Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Laptop PCs

Worldwide Unit Shipments of Laptops (in Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Next Generation Advanced Batteries in Consumer Batteries

Increased Demand for Electric Vehicles Drive the Market for Advanced Next Generation Batteries

Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Next Generation Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Lithium-silicone and Solid-state Technology to Power EVs in Future

Solid-state Battery Research for EVs

Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources and Rising Awareness About Benefits of Clean Energy Drive the Demand for Next Generation Advanced Batteries

Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw Spotlight on Renewable Energy & Energy Storage Technologies

Advanced Next Generation Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media: Key Traits of Modern Digital World

Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

'Smart Home' and Home Automation Instigate New Line of Opportunities

Future Trends in Battery Technology

NanoBolt Lithium Tungsten Batteries

Zinc-Manganese Oxide Batteries

Organosilicon Electrolyte Batteries

Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries

TankTwo String CellT Batteries

MACRO DRIVERS

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030

Rising Living Standards

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

