Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to Growth

The global market for Next Generation Advanced Batteries estimated at US$342.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 62% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Lithium Sulfur, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 64.6% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Magnesium Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 62.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 72.7% CAGR
The Next Generation Advanced Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 72.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 51.5% and 58.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 57.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured) -
- 24M Technologies, Inc.
- Amprius Technologies
- Aqua Power System Japan
- Arconic Corporation
- Energizer Holdings, Inc.
- EnZinc, Inc.
- ESS, Inc.
- Excellatron Solid State, LLC
- e-Zinc
- GS Yuasa Corporation
- Ionomr Innovations Inc.
- Iskra
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Mag One Products Inc.
- Oxis Energy Ltd
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pathion Inc.
- Pellion Technologies Inc.
- Phinergy Marine
- PolyPlus Battery Company Inc.
- Renata SA
- RiAlAiR Ltd.
- Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
- Sion Power Corporation
- Sonic Energy
- ZAF Energy Systems, Inc.
- Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|225
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$342.8 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16200 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|61.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Next Generation Advanced Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries to Witness Rapid Growth
- Lithium Sulphur Batteries Demand to Accelerate
- Consumer Electronics - The Largest End-user
- North America - The Largest Region for Next Generation Advanced Batteries
- Competitive Landscape
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Battery Limitations to Present Opportunities for Next Generation Advanced Batteries
- Opportunity Indicators: Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries
- World Lithium-Ion Battery Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application
- Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
- Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
- Tablet PCs
- Worldwide Unit Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Laptop PCs
- Worldwide Unit Shipments of Laptops (in Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Next Generation Advanced Batteries in Consumer Batteries
- Increased Demand for Electric Vehicles Drive the Market for Advanced Next Generation Batteries
- Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
- Next Generation Batteries for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium-silicone and Solid-state Technology to Power EVs in Future
- Solid-state Battery Research for EVs
- Growing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources and Rising Awareness About Benefits of Clean Energy Drive the Demand for Next Generation Advanced Batteries
- Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)
- Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
- Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw Spotlight on Renewable Energy & Energy Storage Technologies
- Advanced Next Generation Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices
- Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media: Key Traits of Modern Digital World
- Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- 'Smart Home' and Home Automation Instigate New Line of Opportunities
- Future Trends in Battery Technology
- NanoBolt Lithium Tungsten Batteries
- Zinc-Manganese Oxide Batteries
- Organosilicon Electrolyte Batteries
- Gold Nanowire Gel Electrolyte Batteries
- TankTwo String CellT Batteries
- MACRO DRIVERS
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030
- Rising Living Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
