Bicycles Global Market to Reach $101 Billion by 2030: Demand for Electric Bicycles Gains Momentum

The global market for Bicycles estimated at US$60.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$101 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hybrid Bicycles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$44.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Road Bicycles segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Bicycles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.8 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 607 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $60.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $101 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Makes Bicycles Sell Like Hot Cakes: Factors Driving Boom

Weak Economic Environment Discourages Overall Market Sentiments

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Disruption in Public Transport Usage & Fitness Regime Patterns Drive Bicycle Mad Rush: Hammered Economy Fails to Discourage Market Prospects

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regional Markets

US Bicycle Market Pedals Fast to Reach High Terrains

Europe Records Notable Jump in Bicycle Sales after Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions

COVID-19 Pandemic Augurs Well for Indian Bicycle Industry despite Challenges

An Introduction to Bicycle and its Components

Bicycles-Bill of Material

Bamboo Bicycles: Take a Ride on Your Imagination

Bike Sharing Programs: Inculcating Interest in Cycling

Bicycles: Biggest Innovations Ever

Bicycles Market: A Prelude

Global Bicycles Demand Growing at Healthy Pace

Market Overview

Leading Countries Bicycle Penetration Rate as a Percentage of Total Population (2019E)

Bicycle Parts and Accessories: A Review

Pricing of Bicycles

Global High-End Bicycles Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Region

Global Bicycle Market Rallies Ahead amid COVID-19 Crisis

Spike in Bicycle Sale amid COVID-19 Leaves Supply Chain High & Dry Temporarily

Hybrid Bicycles Gaining Ground

Road Bicycles: Riding High on Technology Evolution

Mountain Bike Segment Registers Rising Demand

Growth Restraints

Cycling in Developed and Developing Countries

Production & Export Scenario

Value Exports of Bicycles by Select Country (2019E)

Competitive Landscape

Key Players in Bicycles Supply Chain

Bicycles Product Mix of Merida (2019)

Bicycles Product Mix of Giant (2019)

Bicycle Division Revenue Breakdown of Accell by Geographic Region (2019)

Bicycle Revenue Breakdown of Accell by Segment (2019)

Bicycle Product Mix of Accell (2019)

Parts Division Revenue Breakdown of Accell by Geographic Region (2019)

Parts Product Mix of Accell (2019)

Bicycles Market for New Players: Opportunities and Challenges

Bicycle Components Market

Leading Players in the Global Bicycle Components Market (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for Shimano and Others

Leading Players in the Global Road Bicycle Components Market (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for Shimano, KMC, FSA and Others

Leading Players in the Global Mountain Bicycle Components Market (2019): Percentage Value Breakdown of Sales for Shimano, SRAM, KMC, and Others

Breakdown of Shimano's Bicycle Components Sales (in %) by Geographic Region (2019)

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Bicycles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Traffic Congestion and Environment Issues Spur Demand

Bicycling: A Potential Solution to Global Warming

CO2 Emissions (in Billion Tons of CO2) by Select Region/Country (2019)

Reduction in CO2 Emissions and Energy Usage

Rising Usage of Bikes in Urban Areas

Demand for Electric Bicycles Gains Momentum

World e-Bike Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by e-Bike Type for City, Touring, Mountain, Folding, and Others

World e-Bike Market (2019): Penetration Rate (in %) for Select Countries/Region

Definition of E-Bicycles in Select Regions

Oil Production Nearing Saturation: Stimulus for Electric-Bicycles

27.5 Inches: An Emerging Standard in Mountain Bikes Segment

Wheels Become Stronger

Endurance Bikes: Futuristic Trend with High Potential

Carbon Technology: Permeating at Faster Rate

Disc Brakes to Emerge as New Standard for Road Bikes

Tubeless Tires Gain Steady Adoption Among Road Bikes

Fat Tires and Rims in Vogue

Folding Bicycles Witness Healthy Growth

Initiatives Encourage Bicycle Riding

Novel Sophisticated Features Improve Growth Prospects

Rising Car Ownership Rates in Developing Countries Adversely Impact Market

Global Passenger Cars Market (2019): Breakdown of Number of Cars per 1000 People in Select Countries

Metal Prices Pressure Manufacturers

Transforming from Traditional Manufacturing to High-tech Industry

Aggressive Promotions Spur Market Penetration

Technological Advancements & Improvements

Cyclist Safety First

Navigation Convenience

Bike Security

Select Key Innovations-2019

Innovations in Bicycles Segment in the Recent Past

Innovative E-Bikes

Gearing

Electronic Shifting

"Self-filling" Bottle

Bicycle Seat for Elderly

BSMART Technology

Collision-warning Sensor

Power Generating Bicycles

Copenhagen Wheel

Bike Trainer

Innovative Products and Solutions

Innovations in Bicycling Ecosystem

Innovative Options for Bicycle Parking to Promote Biking

Innovations that Address Disaster Management Plans

Distribution Channels

Spike in Online Sales

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

