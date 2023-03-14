Global Smart Bed Market Size To Hit USD 5.5 Billion By 2030 | CAGR Of 5.6%

New York, United States , March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Bed Market Size to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2021 to USD 5.5 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period. The global impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented and staggering, with the smart bed products witnessing a positive impact across all regions amid the pandemic. The sector is also being propelled by the rising popularity of smart homes. Increasing awareness regarding the need for quality sleep has supported significant investment in cutting-edge sleep technologies. The demand for a higher level of comfort from the developed areas is driving the market studied. Smart beds meet such demand by helping users sleep better.

By automatically adjusting the bed's settings to the user's comfort, a type of technologically advanced bed known as a "smart bed" enables users to go beyond the fundamental functionality of their beds. Smart beds improve user comfort while also providing health benefits. Modern technologies and features are used in smart beds to provide pleasant adjustments and connectivity while you sleep. Sleep monitoring, automatic mattress firmness adjustment, climate control, smart fabric technology, adjustable bases, anti-snoring function, IoT, and smart home connectivity are just a few of the functions that are offered. Smart beds were created as a result of pressure mapping, which monitors and assesses pressure on joints in the body that may cause health problems. These mattresses will also keep an eye on things like snoring, motions, air pressure, and pulse rate. The smart bed industry is still in the early stages of mass manufacture, with sales rising slowly. Good sleep improves performance, lessens discomfort, maintains health, and makes people happier. As the prevalence of sleep issues among adults is on the rise, the subject of getting a decent night's sleep is garnering a lot of attention. Smart beds therefore hold a lot of promise. The market for smart beds is expanding as they are used more frequently in the healthcare industry. Businesses currently produce smart mattresses using thermostats, blood pressure monitors, air pressure sensors, and other cutting-edge technology. Therefore, as smart bed technologies provide market vendors significant potential, the development of smart hospitals is anticipated to accelerate in the coming years. Growing disposable income encourages people to purchase opulent and comfortable goods, which is driving the growth of the worldwide smart bed market. Consumer awareness of the benefits of smart beds will increase demand for the worldwide smart bed market. As a result of people's rising demand for AI-enhanced technology items, lifestyle changes will occur.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report " Global Smart Bed Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Residential, Hospital, Hospitality), By Type (Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030".

The Residential segment will dominate the market with the largest market share.

On the basis of application, the global smart bed market is segmented into Residential, Hospital, Hospitality. Since more people are combining home remodelling projects with stylish, modular furniture, the residential category will hold the biggest market share among these during the projection period. Better living conditions and the desire for a better lifestyle have led to the development of the residential segment globally, which has positively benefited the industry's growth.

The Manual segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR.

Based on the type, the global smart bed market is segmented into manual, semi-automatic, automatic. Among these, the manual segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The Online segment will dominate the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global smart bed market is segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, online. Over the course of the forecast, the online sector will hold the biggest market share among them. Due to the presence of well-known manufacturers of smart home gadgets on online marketplaces, the online industry is predicted to increase significantly. The segment will grow as a result of the ease of returns, the variety of discounts with cashback incentives, and the quick accessibility of goods across platforms.





North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Among all other regions, North America dominates the market with the largest market share of 60% over the forecast period. The high-income population in the area, which prefers a range of intelligent home-lifestyle solutions for comfort and convenience, will be the market's primary driver. Customers spend money on regulated accessories such as security, automation, and others, which aids in the advancement of smart technology. Additionally, a substantial IoT base has expanded in the area, encompassing both residential and non-residential areas.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Smart Bed Market include PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD., ReST, Sleep, Number Corporation, Ascion, LLC., Hi-Interiors srl, Ultimate Smart Bed, The BodiTrak, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation.

