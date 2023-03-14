Caught In A Hurricane: New Memoir THROUGH THE STORMS Inspires Resilience And Faith In The Face Of Tremendous Loss

Charleston, SC, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While working for the US government, Senedtra Cowan was presented with the opportunity to live in the US Virgin Islands. It would prove to be the experience of a lifetime – in more ways than one. While enjoying the tropical climate, Cowan would come face-to-face with the harsh realities of living on an exposed island in the Atlantic Ocean. The US Virgin Islands were first struck with Hurricane Irma. As the community reeled from the destruction, they were mercilessly hit again with Hurricane Maria. Within two weeks, the islands were slammed by two Category 5 hurricanes. The economic toll was immense. Through it all, Cowan never lost faith in God’s power and promise and found sparks of resilience in the face of loss and despair. Led by the Holy Spirit to share her experience, Cowan is spreading her message of hope in a new memoir.

In Through the Storms, Cowan chronicles the aftermath of two of the most powerful and catastrophic storms to hit the Virgin Islands in recorded history. Through personal photographs, she creates a pictorial history that reveals not only the heartbreaking devastation but also the will to triumph over adversity. In Cowan’s compelling journey “Through the Storms,” her memoir serves as a beacon of hope in a sea of despair and will speak to anyone who has experienced one of life’s storms, whether physically or metaphorically.

Through the Storms: Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria is available for purchase on Amazon.com, BooksAMillion.com, BarnesandNoble.com and Walmart.com.

About the Author:

A native of Tuskegee, Alabama, Senedtra Cowan is the founder of the Christian small group, Moms United. Thus far, Cowan served as a government employee for over 10 years. She has earned a B.S. in Business Administration at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and a M.S. in Management from Faulkner University. Called to write by the Holy Spirit, Through the Storms is her first book.

For more information on Senedtra, please visit her Facebook page.

