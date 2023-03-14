Caisse Française de Financement Local EMTN 2023-4

English French

Issy les Moulineaux, 14 March 2023

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 16 March 2023 – EUR 750,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 16 March 2032.

The Base Prospectus dated 10 June 2022 and the supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 27 September 2022, 2 November 2022, 2 January 2023 and 24 February 2023 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange ( www.luxse.com ), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.





