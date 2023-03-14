New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Webcam Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310147/?utm_source=GNW

The global webcam market grew from $7.97 billion in 2022 to $8.48 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The webcam market is expected to grow to $11.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The webcams market consists of sales of integrated webcams, external webcams, and network cameras.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Webcams are categorized under input devices that can capture pictures and HD videos and are implemented for videoconferencing and security surveillance purposes. These cameras are installed with the software on the computer that helps to transmit its video in real-time.It is used to transmit pictures and videos over the internet by recording images and are also widely used with instant messaging services.



North America was the largest region in the webcam market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the webcam market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products in webcams are USB and wireless webcams.The USB cameras that are directly plugged into the USB port on the machine are known as USB cameras.



Software applications within the computer enable a user to view the image captured through USB cameras.The webcams are available with analog and digital technology and offer various applications such as video conference, security and surveillance, visual marketing, entertainment, live events, and others.



These are used by various end-users such as healthcare, tourism, retail shopping centers, enterprises, and others.



The growing need for security and surveillance is significantly contributing to the growth of the webcam market.Security and surveillance involve the monitoring of activities for the prevention of crime, intelligence gathering, and the investigation of crime.



The increasing urge for home security and surveillance is prompting the adoption of webcams for security purposes, thereby increasing the webcam market growth.For instance, according to Times Now, a news channel in India, the Delhi Police reported a 30-40% rise in street crimes such as theft, robbery, snatching, and rape in 2021.



Therefore, the growing need for security and surveillance is driving the growth of the webcam market.



Technological advancements are shaping the webcam market.Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology.



The major players in the webcam industry are developing smart webcams with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to increase their consumer base.For instance, in June 2021, Hikvision, a China-based manufacturer and supplier of video surveillance equipment and IoT solution provider, launched four new webcam products named Ultra, Pro, Live, and Value models.



Hikvision cameras do not require drivers and can be installed using a standard USB interface; the user can start conferencing or streaming in seconds.These webcams are outfitted with HIKIN, a PC-based client software.



This software allows users to preview videos and modify visual and sound parameters.



In April 2021, Cisco, a US-based networking hardware company that manufactures webcams, and NEC Corporation, a Japan-based information technology, and electronics company expanded their partnership by entering a Global System Integrator Agreement to accelerate the deployment of innovative 5G IP transport network solutions worldwide. This partnership across the network solution ecosystem will strengthen and continue the success in meeting diversified customer requirements of the companies.



The countries covered in the webcam market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



