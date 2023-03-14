Dassault Systèmes: amount of the dividend

English French

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the Board of Directors decided to propose to the next General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 24, 2023 a dividend of twenty-one eurocents (€0.21) per share for the year 2022, payable in cash only.

Shares would be traded ex-dividend as of May 29, 2023.

Dividends would be made payable on May 31, 2023.

Bernard Charlès, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer comments:

“Dassault Systèmes delivers on its commitments: the company is one year ahead of its deleveraging schedule ; we execute on our established dividend policy as planned ; and we maintain our capacity to invest to support our long term strategy”.

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

