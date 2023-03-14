USDA Awards Ostara $7.6M Grant to Increase Fertilizer Production in the U.S.

St. Louis, MO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The need for an alternative U.S. produced high-efficiency phosphate fertilizer is critical for the future of agriculture. The USDA awarded Ostara $7.6M as part of a grant program to increase U.S. based, innovative, sustainable, and farmer-focused fertilizer production.

“Phosphate is a finite resource and conventional phosphate fertilizers can be highly inefficient and harmful to the environment,” says Kerry Cebul, chief executive officer of Ostara. “Our team is honored to receive the USDA grant and will use the funds to increase U.S. based production of the most efficient phosphate fertilizer on the market, Crystal Green.”

Ostara’s efficient and sustainable phosphate fertilizer, Crystal Green® (5-28-0 with 10%Mg), aligns perfectly with the goals of the USDA grant program.

“Crystal Green checks every box of the USDA program’s criteria and is the only granular phosphate fertilizer available on the market to deliver superior agronomic performance while protecting the environment,” Ron Restum, chief commercial officer of Ostara. “The unique organic acid solubility of Crystal Green keeps nutrients where they are needed and available for maximized crop performance without nutrient loss due to soil tie-up, runoff and leaching. Expanding production will be very welcomed by the ag community.”

Funding from the USDA grant program will support Ostara’s construction of a new fertilizer production facility in St. Louis. The new facility has the capacity to produce over 200,000 tons of Crystal Green fertilizer. Construction is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023, in time for growers to apply Crystal Green this fall.

“Access to multiple channels of distribution in the form of barge, rail and interstate as well as world-class manufacturing talent, in the heart of some of the most productive agricultural land, makes St. Louis an ideal location for Ostara’s next phase as we significantly increase production to meet grower demand,” Cebul added.

Crystal Green is available through retailers throughout North America. For more information, visit ostara.com or contact us at info@ostara.com.

About Ostara | Crystal Green

Ostara's Crystal Green® fertilizer is the first highly efficient phosphate fertilizer to naturally release nutrients in response to plant demand. Crystal Green fertilizer is proven to maximize yield, enhance soil health and significantly reduce nutrient loss due to soil tie-up, runoff and leaching, while protecting local waterways. Crystal Green plays a key role in the agriculture, turf and ornamental sectors through a network of established retailers and distributors in North America and Europe.