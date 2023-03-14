CTG to Webcast Presentation at the Sidoti Spring 2023 Virtual Investor Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) (“Company”), a leader in North America and Western Europe helping companies employ digital IT solutions and services to drive their productivity and profitability, today announced that Filip Gydé, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Laubacker, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti Spring 2023 Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the event with accompanying slides will be available on the Investor Relations section of CTG’s website at investors.ctg.com/news-and-insights/events-and-presentations. An archive of the presentation will be available at the same link following the conference.

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on the integration of digital technology into all areas of its clients to improve their operations and increase their value proposition. CTG’s engagement in the digital transformation process drives improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com .



