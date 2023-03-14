RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Conference Call

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT) will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 31, 2022. The teleconference dial-in numbers are (800) 285-6670 for domestic callers and (713) 936-6995 for international callers.



About RCM

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com .

