Landscape Contractors Insurance Services Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Landscape Contractors Insurance Services, Inc. (“LCIS”) of Fresno, CA on March 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

LCIS was founded in 1989 to provide customized insurance programs to California landscape contractors. The company’s principal objective is to provide the green industry with superior insurance products and outstanding customer service.

“LCIS has built a reputation in the green industry as a trusted and reliable partner and insurance advisor,” says Kim Ayala, President/CEO, Landscape Contractors Insurance Services. “Our specialists have guided our clients safely for over thirty years, with a focus on providing them with the most comprehensive insurance coverages available, at the most competitive rates, together with industry-leading customer support services. As a part of World, we will continue to do so, while offering our clients additional products and services.”

“I am pleased to welcome LCIS to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “They are an experienced team, with a depth of green industry knowledge, and I look forward to seeing their business continue to grow as part of World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal advised World on the transaction. Fennemore Dowling Aaron provided legal counsel and MarshBerry advised LCIS on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 185 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.