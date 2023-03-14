Tempest to Present New Translational and Preclinical Data at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

BRISBANE, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class1 therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 14-19, 2023 in Orlando, FL. The presentations will highlight biomarker data from the Phase 1 trial of TPST-1120, an oral selective PPAR⍺ antagonist and preclinical data from TREX1 inhibitor, a tumor-selective STING pathway activator.



Poster presentation details:

Title: Lipid and immune-based biomarkers associated with clinical response to TPST-1120: A small molecule antagonist of peroxisome-proliferator activated receptor-alpha Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials Session Title: Biomarkers of Therapeutic Benefit 2 Session Date & Time: Monday, April 17, 2023 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Poster Section 39 Abstract Number: 2130 Title: Generation of novel potent human TREX1 inhibitors facilitated by crystallography Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 3 Session Date & Time: Monday, April 17, 2023 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Poster Section 17 Abstract Number: 1636

1 If approved by the FDA

Abstracts are available for viewing via the AACR Online Itinerary Planner located here, https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10828.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company has a diverse portfolio of novel programs ranging from early research to investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. The company’s two novel clinical programs TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, target of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively, are advancing through trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com