Vincerx Pharma Announces Poster Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced four poster presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, being held virtually and at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from April 14-19, 2023.

Poster Title: VIP236: A small molecule drug conjugate with an optimized camptothecin payload has significant activity in patient-derived and metastatic cancer models Abstract Number: 484 Presenter: Beatrix Stelte-Ludwig, PhD Session Type: In-Person Poster Presentation Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents 1 Session Time: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Location: Poster Section 17; Poster Board Number 15





Poster Title: Targeting CDK9 via the small-molecule inhibitor enitociclib as a therapeutic strategy to treat MYCN-amplified rhabdomyosarcoma and neuroblastoma in children Abstract Number: 1558 Presenter: Andy Tran Session Type: In-Person Poster Presentation Session Title: Cell Cycle/Cell Proliferation Inhibitors for Cancer Therapy Session Time: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET Location: Poster Section 15; Poster Board Number 6





Poster Title: Synthesis and characterization of novel small molecule drug conjugates with different payloads designed to be released in tumor microenvironment by neutrophil elastase Abstract Number: 2722 Presenter: Hans-Georg Lerchen, PhD Session Type: In-Person Poster Presentation Session Title: Drug Delivery Systems Session Time: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Location: Poster Section 15; Poster Board Number 25





Poster Title: CXCR5 is a very promising drug target for the development of antibody-drug conjugates to treat patients with lymphoma Abstract Number: 6294 Presenter: Tibor Schomber, PhD Session Type: In-Person Poster Presentation Session Title: Growth Factor Receptors as Therapeutic Targets Session Time: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET Location: Poster Section 21; Poster Board Number 1



Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Vincerx) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing differentiated and novel therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer. Vincerx has assembled a seasoned management team with a proven track record of successful oncology drug development, approvals, and value creation. The company’s diverse pipeline consists of enitociclib, currently in Phase 1, and a proprietary modular bioconjugation platform, which includes a small molecule drug-conjugate, VIP236, in Phase 1, and preclinical next-generation antibody drug conjugates, VIP943 and VIP924.

Vincerx Pharma is based in Palo Alto, Calif., and has a research facility in Monheim, Germany. For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com.

