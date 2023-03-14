FutureFuel Releases 2022 Results

CLAYTON, Mo., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp . (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2021)

Revenues were $117.8 million, up 10% from $107.1 million.

Net income decreased to $14.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, from $22.3 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $16.9 million, down 35% from $25.9 million.

2022 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are with the year ended December 31, 2021)



Revenues were $396.0 million, up 23% from $321.4 million.

Net income decreased to $15.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, from $26.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $52.5 million, up 55% from $33.8 million.

[*A non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a description of the measure.]

“The results for the financial year 2022 reflect positive developments within our chemical segment which were unfortunately offset by negative external factors impacting our biodiesel segment.

In our Chemical segment, we experienced positive results particularly due to strong prices for our glycerin and growth of higher value products in our production mix. In addition, three new products from both new and existing customers were trialled in our plant which had a further positive impact during the fourth quarter.

The results for the biodiesel segment were severely impacted by low volumes in the first half of the year and unprecedented volatility in the heating oil futures market in Q2 which resulted in a basis risk loss of $10.5 million. In contrast, the fourth quarter showed very positive contributions when the plant operated at full capacity and good margins were achieved.” said Tom McKinlay, Chief Executive Officer for FutureFuel Corp.



2023 Regular Cash Dividends

FutureFuel declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.06 per share on our common stock in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial Overview and Key Operating Metrics

Financial and operating metrics, which include non-GAAP financial measures (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information), include dollars in thousands, except per share amounts:





FutureFuel Corp.

Certain Financial and Operating Metrics

(Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31: Dollar % 2022 2021 Change Change Revenues $ 117,816 $ 107,070 $ 10,746 10 % Income from operations $ 11,778 $ 23,132 $ (11,354 ) (49 %) Net income $ 14,933 $ 22,345 $ (7,412 ) (33 %) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.51 $ (0.17 ) (33 %) Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.51 $ (0.17 ) (33 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,853 $ 25,861 $ (9,008 ) (35 %)





Twelve months ended December 31: Dollar % 2022 2021 Change Change Revenues $ 396,014 $ 321,386 $ 74,628 23 % Income from operations $ 17,546 $ 12,898 $ 4,648 36 % Net income $ 15,211 $ 26,255 $ (11,044 ) (42 %) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.60 $ (0.25 ) (42 %) Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.60 $ (0.25 ) (42 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,466 $ 33,848 $ 18,618 55 %





Consolidated Financial Results Q4 2022 versus Q4 2021

Fourth quarter revenue increased 10% or $10,746 primarily from higher average selling prices of biodiesel and glycerin products in the biofuel segment. Chemical sales revenue also rose 2% over the prior year quarter.

Income from operations decreased $11,354 primarily from rising feedstock prices which compressed margins in the biofuel segment and from higher inflationary costs in energy and labor.

Net income was $14,933 or $0.34 per diluted share for fourth quarter 2022 as compared with $22,345 or $0.51 per diluted share for fourth quarter 2021 for the same reasons described above.

Consolidated Financial Results 2022 versus 2021

Consolidated sales revenue increased $74,628 in 2022 compared to 2021. This increase primarily resulted from higher average selling prices in the biofuel segment and, to a lesser extent, in the chemical segment. This increase was reduced in part by lower sales volumes primarily in the biofuels segment and, to a lesser extent, in the chemicals segment.

Gross profit increased $5,456. This increase was mainly attributable to improved margins in the chemical segment and the unfavorable impact in the prior year from the significantly atypical natural gas prices incurred in February 2021 from Winter Storm Uri. Partially reducing this improvement in gross profit was the unfavorable change in the realized and unrealized activity of derivative instruments which resulted in a reduction of gross profit in 2021 by $10,377, as compared to a reduction in gross profit of $24,360 in 2022. This comparative unfavorable change was primarily from the unprecedented volatility in the NYMEX Heating Oil contract experienced in 2022.

FutureFuel reported net income of $15,211, or $0.35 per diluted share for 2022, compared with net income of $26,255, or $0.60 per diluted share for 2021.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were $4,778 in 2022, compared with $1,456 in 2021.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $212,766 as of December 31, 2022, compared with $184,711 as of December 31, 2021.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products and biofuels. FutureFuel’s chemicals segment manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom manufacturing product portfolio includes proprietary agrochemicals, adhesion promoters, a biocide intermediate, and an antioxidant precursor. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals products include a portfolio of proprietary nylon and polyester polymer modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements deal with FutureFuel’s current plans, intentions, beliefs, and expectations, and statements of future economic performance. Statements containing such terms as “believe,” “do not believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” and other phrases of similar meaning are considered to contain uncertainty and are forward-looking statements. In addition, from time-to-time FutureFuel or its representatives have made or will make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements may be included in various filings that the company makes with United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases, or in oral statements made by or with the approval of one of FutureFuel’s authorized executive officers.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in FutureFuel’s Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in its future filings made with the SEC. An investor should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this document, which reflect FutureFuel management’s opinions only as of their respective dates. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties described in this document and in current and future filings with the SEC are not the only ones faced by FutureFuel. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the company to predict which will arise. There may be additional risks not presently known to the company or that the company currently believes are immaterial to its business. In addition, FutureFuel cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. If any such risks occur, FutureFuel’s business, operating results, liquidity, and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. An investor should consult any additional disclosures FutureFuel has made or will make in its reports to the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to FutureFuel or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, FutureFuel used adjusted EBITDA as a key operating metric to measure both performance and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a substitute for operating income, net income, or cash flow from operating activities (each as determined in accordance with GAAP), as a measure of performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. FutureFuel defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expenses, excluding, when applicable, non-cash share-based compensation expense, public offering expenses, acquisition-related transaction costs, purchase accounting adjustments, loss on disposal of property and equipment, gains or losses on derivative instruments, other non-operating income or expense. Information relating to adjusted EBITDA is provided so that investors have the same data that management employs in assessing the overall operation and liquidity of FutureFuel’s business. FutureFuel’s calculation of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies; therefore, the results of its calculation are not necessarily comparable to the results of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA allows FutureFuel’s chief operating decision makers to assess the performance and liquidity of FutureFuel’s business on a consolidated basis to assess the ability of its operating segments to produce operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, to fund capital expenditures, and to pay dividends. In particular, FutureFuel management believes that adjusted EBITDA permits a comparative assessment of FutureFuel’s operating performance and liquidity, relative to a performance and liquidity based on GAAP results, while isolating the effects of depreciation and amortization, which may vary among its operating segments without any correlation to their underlying operating performance, and of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense that varies widely among similar companies, and gains and losses on derivative instruments, whose immediate recognition can cause net income to be volatile from quarter to quarter due to the timing of the valuation change in the derivative instruments relative to the sale of biofuel.

A table included in this earnings release reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income, the most directly comparable GAAP performance financial measure, and a table reconciles adjusted EBITDA with cash flows from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP liquidity financial measure.





FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 175,640 $ 137,521 Accounts receivable, inclusive of the blenders' tax credit of $8,970 and $8,232 and net of allowances for bad debt of $48 and $67, respectively 26,204 29,374 Inventory 26,761 26,920 Marketable securities 37,126 47,190 Other current assets 8,045 14,828 Total current assets 273,776 255,833 Property, plant and equipment, net 76,941 82,901 Other assets 5,252 5,596 Total noncurrent assets 82,193 88,497 Total Assets $ 355,969 $ 344,330 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable, inclusive of the blenders' tax credit rebates due customers of $890 and $890, respectively $ 36,345 $ 22,823 Dividends payable 10,503 - Other current liabilities 9,250 12,233 Total current liabilities 56,098 35,056 Deferred revenue – long-term 15,079 16,755 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,792 3,591 Total noncurrent liabilities 16,871 20,346 Total liabilities 72,969 55,402 Commitments and contingencies: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, 43,763,243 and 43,763,243 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 4 4 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1 ) 178 Additional paid in capital 282,489 282,443 Retained earnings 508 6,303 Total Stockholders’ Equity 283,000 288,928 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 355,969 $ 344,330





FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31: 2022 2021 Revenue $ 117,816 $ 107,070 Cost of goods sold and distribution 102,630 80,946 Gross profit 15,186 26,124 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 2,394 1,894 Research and development expenses 1,014 1,098 3,408 2,992 Income from operations 11,778 23,132 Interest and dividend income 2,249 670 (Loss) gain on marketable securities (590 ) 122 Other (expense) income (32 ) 133 Other income 1,627 925 Income before income taxes 13,405 24,057 Income tax (benefit) provision (1,528 ) 1,712 Net income $ 14,933 $ 22,345 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.51 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,763,243 43,763,243 Diluted 43,764,227 43,763,243 Comprehensive income Net income $ 14,933 $ 22,345 Other comprehensive (loss) income from unrealized net gains on available-for-sale securities (8 ) 29 Income tax effect 2 (6 ) Total unrealized (losses) gains, net of tax (6 ) 23 Comprehensive income $ 14,927 $ 22,368





FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Twelve months ended December 31: 2022 2021 Revenue $ 396,014 $ 321,386 Cost of goods sold and distribution 367,021 297,849 Gross profit 28,993 23,537 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 8,032 7,155 Research and development expenses 3,415 3,484 11,447 10,639 Income from operations 17,546 12,898 Interest and dividend income 4,870 3,119 Loss on marketable securities (8,546 ) (70 ) Other expense (132 ) (17 ) Other (expense) income (3,808 ) 3,032 Income before income taxes 13,738 15,930 Income tax benefit (1,473 ) (10,325 ) Net income $ 15,211 $ 26,255 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,763,243 43,756,065 Diluted 43,763,489 43,756,113 Comprehensive income Net income $ 15,211 $ 26,255 Other comprehensive loss from unrealized net losses on available-for-sale securities (227 ) (38 ) Income tax effect 48 8 Total unrealized losses, net of tax (179 ) (30 ) Comprehensive income $ 15,032 $ 26,225





FutureFuel Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 15,211 $ 26,255 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 10,454 10,452 Amortization of deferred financing costs 95 95 Benefit for deferred income taxes (1,822 ) (10,454 ) Change in fair value of equity securities 8,297 904 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (343 ) 609 Loss (gain) on the sale of investments 248 (834 ) Stock based compensation 46 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 64 11 Impairment of intangible asset - 1,315 Noncash interest expense 33 32 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,118 (7,929 ) Accounts receivable – related parties 52 1,368 Inventory 162 6,969 Income tax receivable 7,801 7,908 Prepaid expenses (106 ) 379 Prepaid expenses – related party (8 ) (4 ) Other assets 799 732 Accounts payable 13,790 2,095 Accounts payable – related parties (112 ) 6,927 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (948 ) 870 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – related parties - 1 Deferred revenue (4,055 ) (2,931 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (325 ) (686 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 52,541 44,084 Cash flows from investing activities Collateralization of derivative instruments (404 ) (750 ) Purchase of marketable securities - (23,546 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities 1,292 40,652 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 61 - Proceeds from the sale of intangible asset - 93 Capital expenditures (4,778 ) (1,456 ) Net cash provided by investing activities (3,829 ) 14,993 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of stock - 231 Minimum tax withholding on stock options exercised - (3 ) Payment of dividends (10,503 ) (119,906 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,503 ) 119,678 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 38,119 (60,601 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 137,521 198,122 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 175,640 $ 137,521 Cash paid for interest $ 3 $ 47 Cash paid for income taxes $ 69 $ 83 Noncash investing and financing activities: Noncash capital expenditures $ 208 $ 364 Noncash operating leases $ 707 $ 269 Noncash items incurred for dividends $ 10,503 $ -









FutureFuel Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure to Financial Measure

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income



Three months ended

December 31: Twelve months ended

December 31: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 14,933 $ 22,345 $ 15,211 $ 26,255 Depreciation 2,604 2,565 10,454 10,452 Non-cash stock-based compensation - - 46 - Interest and dividend income (2,249 ) (670 ) (4,870 ) (3,119 ) Non-cash interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs 56 31 128 127 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 4 - 64 11 Loss on derivative instruments 2,443 - 24,360 10,377 Loss (gain) on marketable securities 590 (122 ) 8,546 70 Income tax (benefit) provision (1,528 ) 1,712 (1,473 ) (10,325 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,853 $ 25,861 $ 52,466 $ 33,848





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Twelve months ended December 31: 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 52,451 $ 44,084 Benefit for deferred income taxes 1,822 10,454 Interest and dividend income (4,870 ) (3,119 ) Income tax provision (1,473 ) (10,325 ) Loss on derivative instruments 24,360 10,377 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 343 (609 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net (20,168 ) (15,699 ) Other non-operating income 1 - Impairment of intangible asset - (1,315 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,466 $ 33,848





FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Segment Income

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31: Twelve months ended December 31: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Custom chemicals $ 14,709 $ 15,020 $ 58,737 $ 50,675 Performance chemicals 4,923 4,174 22,156 16,867 Chemicals revenue $ 19,632 $ 19,194 $ 80,893 $ 67,542 Biofuels revenue 98,184 87,876 315,121 253,844 Total Revenue $ 117,816 $ 107,070 $ 396,014 $ 321,386 Segment gross profit Chemicals $ 7,669 $ 5,881 $ 25,645 $ 13,970 Biofuels 7,517 20,243 3,348 9,567 Total gross profit $ 15,186 $ 26,124 $ 28,993 $ 23,537





Depreciation is allocated to segment cost of goods sold based on plant usage. The total assets and capital expenditures of FutureFuel have not been allocated to individual segments as large portions of these assets are shared to varying degrees by each segment, causing such an allocation to be of little value.



