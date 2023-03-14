FutureFuel Releases 2022 Results

Reports Net Income of $15.2 Million or $0.35 per Diluted Share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $52.5 Million

CLAYTON, Mo., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2021)

  • Revenues were $117.8 million, up 10% from $107.1 million.
  • Net income decreased to $14.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, from $22.3 million, or $0.51 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $16.9 million, down 35% from $25.9 million.

2022 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are with the year ended December 31, 2021)

  • Revenues were $396.0 million, up 23% from $321.4 million.
  • Net income decreased to $15.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, from $26.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $52.5 million, up 55% from $33.8 million.

[*A non-GAAP financial measure.  See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a description of the measure.]

“The results for the financial year 2022 reflect positive developments within our chemical segment which were unfortunately offset by negative external factors impacting our biodiesel segment. 

In our Chemical segment, we experienced positive results particularly due to strong prices for our glycerin and growth of higher value products in our production mix. In addition, three new products from both new and existing customers were trialled in our plant which had a further positive impact during the fourth quarter.

The results for the biodiesel segment were severely impacted by low volumes in the first half of the year and unprecedented volatility in the heating oil futures market in Q2 which resulted in a basis risk loss of $10.5 million.  In contrast, the fourth quarter showed very positive contributions when the plant operated at full capacity and good margins were achieved.” said Tom McKinlay, Chief Executive Officer for FutureFuel Corp.

2023 Regular Cash Dividends

FutureFuel declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.06 per share on our common stock in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial Overview and Key Operating Metrics

Financial and operating metrics, which include non-GAAP financial measures (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information), include dollars in thousands, except per share amounts:


FutureFuel Corp.
Certain Financial and Operating Metrics
(Unaudited)

     Three months ended December 31: 
          Dollar  % 
  2022  2021  Change  Change 
Revenues $117,816  $107,070  $10,746   10%
Income from operations $11,778  $23,132  $(11,354)  (49%)
Net income $14,933  $22,345  $(7,412)  (33%)
Earnings per common share:                
Basic $0.34  $0.51  $(0.17)  (33%)
Diluted $0.34  $0.51  $(0.17)  (33%)
Adjusted EBITDA $16,853  $25,861  $(9,008)  (35%)


  Twelve months ended December 31: 
          Dollar  % 
  2022  2021  Change  Change 
Revenues $396,014  $321,386  $74,628   23%
Income from operations $17,546  $12,898  $4,648   36%
Net income $15,211  $26,255  $(11,044)  (42%)
Earnings per common share:                
Basic $0.35  $0.60  $(0.25)  (42%)
Diluted $0.35  $0.60  $(0.25)  (42%)
Adjusted EBITDA $52,466  $33,848  $18,618   55%


Consolidated Financial Results Q4 2022 versus Q4 2021

Fourth quarter revenue increased 10% or $10,746 primarily from higher average selling prices of biodiesel and glycerin products in the biofuel segment. Chemical sales revenue also rose 2% over the prior year quarter.

Income from operations decreased $11,354 primarily from rising feedstock prices which compressed margins in the biofuel segment and from higher inflationary costs in energy and labor.

Net income was $14,933 or $0.34 per diluted share for fourth quarter 2022 as compared with $22,345 or $0.51 per diluted share for fourth quarter 2021 for the same reasons described above.

Consolidated Financial Results 2022 versus 2021

Consolidated sales revenue increased $74,628 in 2022 compared to 2021. This increase primarily resulted from higher average selling prices in the biofuel segment and, to a lesser extent, in the chemical segment.  This increase was reduced in part by lower sales volumes primarily in the biofuels segment and, to a lesser extent, in the chemicals segment.

Gross profit increased $5,456. This increase was mainly attributable to improved margins in the chemical segment and the unfavorable impact in the prior year from the significantly atypical natural gas prices incurred in February 2021 from Winter Storm Uri.  Partially reducing this improvement in gross profit was the unfavorable change in the realized and unrealized activity of derivative instruments which resulted in a reduction of gross profit in 2021 by $10,377, as compared to a reduction in gross profit of $24,360 in 2022. This comparative unfavorable change was primarily from the unprecedented volatility in the NYMEX Heating Oil contract experienced in 2022.

FutureFuel reported net income of $15,211, or $0.35 per diluted share for 2022, compared with net income of $26,255, or $0.60 per diluted share for 2021.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures were $4,778 in 2022, compared with $1,456 in 2021.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $212,766 as of December 31, 2022, compared with $184,711 as of December 31, 2021.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products and biofuels. FutureFuel’s chemicals segment manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom manufacturing product portfolio includes proprietary agrochemicals, adhesion promoters, a biocide intermediate, and an antioxidant precursor. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals products include a portfolio of proprietary nylon and polyester polymer modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements deal with FutureFuel’s current plans, intentions, beliefs, and expectations, and statements of future economic performance. Statements containing such terms as “believe,” “do not believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” and other phrases of similar meaning are considered to contain uncertainty and are forward-looking statements. In addition, from time-to-time FutureFuel or its representatives have made or will make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements may be included in various filings that the company makes with United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases, or in oral statements made by or with the approval of one of FutureFuel’s authorized executive officers.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in FutureFuel’s Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in its future filings made with the SEC. An investor should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this document, which reflect FutureFuel management’s opinions only as of their respective dates. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties described in this document and in current and future filings with the SEC are not the only ones faced by FutureFuel. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the company to predict which will arise. There may be additional risks not presently known to the company or that the company currently believes are immaterial to its business. In addition, FutureFuel cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. If any such risks occur, FutureFuel’s business, operating results, liquidity, and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. An investor should consult any additional disclosures FutureFuel has made or will make in its reports to the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to FutureFuel or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, FutureFuel used adjusted EBITDA as a key operating metric to measure both performance and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a substitute for operating income, net income, or cash flow from operating activities (each as determined in accordance with GAAP), as a measure of performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. FutureFuel defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expenses, excluding, when applicable, non-cash share-based compensation expense, public offering expenses, acquisition-related transaction costs, purchase accounting adjustments, loss on disposal of property and equipment, gains or losses on derivative instruments, other non-operating income or expense. Information relating to adjusted EBITDA is provided so that investors have the same data that management employs in assessing the overall operation and liquidity of FutureFuel’s business. FutureFuel’s calculation of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies; therefore, the results of its calculation are not necessarily comparable to the results of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA allows FutureFuel’s chief operating decision makers to assess the performance and liquidity of FutureFuel’s business on a consolidated basis to assess the ability of its operating segments to produce operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, to fund capital expenditures, and to pay dividends. In particular, FutureFuel management believes that adjusted EBITDA permits a comparative assessment of FutureFuel’s operating performance and liquidity, relative to a performance and liquidity based on GAAP results, while isolating the effects of depreciation and amortization, which may vary among its operating segments without any correlation to their underlying operating performance, and of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense that varies widely among similar companies, and gains and losses on derivative instruments, whose immediate recognition can cause net income to be volatile from quarter to quarter due to the timing of the valuation change in the derivative instruments relative to the sale of biofuel.

A table included in this earnings release reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income, the most directly comparable GAAP performance financial measure, and a table reconciles adjusted EBITDA with cash flows from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP liquidity financial measure.


FutureFuel Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 
  December 31, 2022  December 31, 2021 
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $175,640  $137,521 
Accounts receivable, inclusive of the blenders' tax credit of $8,970 and $8,232 and net of allowances for bad debt of $48 and $67, respectively  26,204   29,374 
Inventory  26,761   26,920 
Marketable securities  37,126   47,190 
Other current assets  8,045   14,828 
Total current assets  273,776   255,833 
Property, plant and equipment, net  76,941   82,901 
Other assets  5,252   5,596 
Total noncurrent assets  82,193   88,497 
Total Assets $355,969  $344,330 
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity        
Accounts payable, inclusive of the blenders' tax credit rebates due customers of $890 and $890, respectively $36,345  $22,823 
Dividends payable  10,503   - 
Other current liabilities  9,250   12,233 
Total current liabilities  56,098   35,056 
Deferred revenue – long-term  15,079   16,755 
Other noncurrent liabilities  1,792   3,591 
Total noncurrent liabilities  16,871   20,346 
Total liabilities  72,969   55,402 
Commitments and contingencies:        
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding  -   - 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, 43,763,243 and 43,763,243 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021  4   4 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (1)  178 
Additional paid in capital  282,489   282,443 
Retained earnings  508   6,303 
Total Stockholders Equity  283,000   288,928 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders Equity $355,969  $344,330 
         


FutureFuel Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended December 31: 
  2022  2021 
Revenue $117,816  $107,070 
Cost of goods sold and distribution  102,630   80,946 
Gross profit  15,186   26,124 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses  2,394   1,894 
Research and development expenses  1,014   1,098 
   3,408   2,992 
Income from operations  11,778   23,132 
Interest and dividend income  2,249   670 
(Loss) gain on marketable securities  (590)  122 
Other (expense) income  (32)  133 
Other income  1,627   925 
Income before income taxes  13,405   24,057 
Income tax (benefit) provision  (1,528)  1,712 
  Net income $14,933  $22,345 
         
Earnings per common share        
Basic $0.34  $0.51 
Diluted $0.34  $0.51 
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic  43,763,243   43,763,243 
Diluted  43,764,227   43,763,243 
         
Comprehensive income        
Net income $14,933  $22,345 
Other comprehensive (loss) income from unrealized net gains on available-for-sale securities  (8)  29 
Income tax effect  2   (6)
Total unrealized (losses) gains, net of tax  (6)  23 
  Comprehensive income $14,927  $22,368 
         


FutureFuel Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Twelve months ended December 31: 
  2022  2021 
Revenue $396,014  $321,386 
Cost of goods sold and distribution  367,021   297,849 
Gross profit  28,993   23,537 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses  8,032   7,155 
Research and development expenses  3,415   3,484 
   11,447   10,639 
Income from operations  17,546   12,898 
Interest and dividend income  4,870   3,119 
Loss on marketable securities  (8,546)  (70)
Other expense  (132)  (17)
Other (expense) income  (3,808)  3,032 
Income before income taxes  13,738   15,930 
Income tax benefit  (1,473)  (10,325)
Net income $15,211  $26,255 
         
Earnings per common share        
Basic $0.35  $0.60 
Diluted $0.35  $0.60 
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic  43,763,243   43,756,065 
Diluted  43,763,489   43,756,113 
         
Comprehensive income        
Net income $15,211  $26,255 
Other comprehensive loss from unrealized net losses on available-for-sale securities  (227)  (38)
Income tax effect  48   8 
Total unrealized losses, net of tax  (179)  (30)
  Comprehensive income $15,032  $26,225 
         


FutureFuel Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  2022  2021 
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income $15,211  $26,255 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation  10,454   10,452 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  95   95 
Benefit for deferred income taxes  (1,822)  (10,454)
Change in fair value of equity securities  8,297   904 
Change in fair value of derivative instruments  (343)  609 
Loss (gain) on the sale of investments  248   (834)
Stock based compensation  46   - 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  64   11 
Impairment of intangible asset  -   1,315 
Noncash interest expense  33   32 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  3,118   (7,929)
Accounts receivable – related parties  52   1,368 
Inventory  162   6,969 
Income tax receivable  7,801   7,908 
Prepaid expenses  (106)  379 
Prepaid expenses – related party  (8)  (4)
Other assets  799   732 
Accounts payable  13,790   2,095 
Accounts payable – related parties  (112)  6,927 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (948)  870 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – related parties  -   1 
Deferred revenue  (4,055)  (2,931)
Other noncurrent liabilities  (325)  (686)
Net cash provided by operating activities  52,541   44,084 
Cash flows from investing activities        
Collateralization of derivative instruments  (404)  (750)
Purchase of marketable securities  -   (23,546)
Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities  1,292   40,652 
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment  61   - 
Proceeds from the sale of intangible asset  -   93 
Capital expenditures  (4,778)  (1,456)
Net cash provided by investing activities  (3,829)  14,993 
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from the issuance of stock  -   231 
Minimum tax withholding on stock options exercised  -   (3)
Payment of dividends  (10,503)  (119,906)
Net cash used in financing activities  (10,503)  119,678 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  38,119   (60,601)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  137,521   198,122 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $175,640  $137,521 
         
Cash paid for interest $3  $47 
Cash paid for income taxes $69  $83 
Noncash investing and financing activities:        
Noncash capital expenditures $208  $364 
Noncash operating leases $707  $269 
Noncash items incurred for dividends $10,503  $- 
         



FutureFuel Corp.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure to Financial Measure
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

  Three months ended
December 31:		  Twelve months ended
December 31:		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Net income $14,933  $22,345  $15,211  $26,255 
Depreciation  2,604   2,565   10,454   10,452 
Non-cash stock-based compensation  -   -   46   - 
Interest and dividend income  (2,249)  (670)  (4,870)  (3,119)
Non-cash interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs  56   31   128   127 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment  4   -   64   11 
Loss on derivative instruments  2,443   -   24,360   10,377 
Loss (gain) on marketable securities  590   (122)  8,546   70 
Income tax (benefit) provision  (1,528)  1,712   (1,473)  (10,325)
Adjusted EBITDA $16,853  $25,861  $52,466  $33,848 


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

  Twelve months ended December 31: 
  2022  2021 
Net cash provided by operating activities $52,451  $44,084 
Benefit for deferred income taxes  1,822   10,454 
Interest and dividend income  (4,870)  (3,119)
Income tax provision  (1,473)  (10,325)
Loss on derivative instruments  24,360   10,377 
Change in fair value of derivative instruments  343   (609)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net  (20,168)  (15,699)
Other non-operating income  1   - 
Impairment of intangible asset  -   (1,315)
Adjusted EBITDA $52,466  $33,848 
         


FutureFuel Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Segment Income
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended December 31:  Twelve months ended December 31: 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Revenue                
Custom chemicals $14,709  $15,020  $58,737  $50,675 
Performance chemicals  4,923   4,174   22,156   16,867 
Chemicals revenue $19,632  $19,194  $80,893  $67,542 
Biofuels revenue  98,184   87,876   315,121   253,844 
Total Revenue $117,816  $107,070  $396,014  $321,386 
                 
Segment gross profit                
Chemicals $7,669  $5,881  $25,645  $13,970 
Biofuels  7,517   20,243   3,348   9,567 
Total gross profit $15,186  $26,124  $28,993  $23,537 


Depreciation is allocated to segment cost of goods sold based on plant usage. The total assets and capital expenditures of FutureFuel have not been allocated to individual segments as large portions of these assets are shared to varying degrees by each segment, causing such an allocation to be of little value.

