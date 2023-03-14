Cellectis Announces Poster Presentation on TALEN®-edited MUC1 CAR T-cells Targeting Triple Negative Breast Cancer at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (the “Company”) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - NASDAQ: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, today announced that preclinical data exploring purposeful armoring of CAR T-cells to enhance efficacy of MUC1 CAR T-cells in targeting triple-negative breast cancer, will be presented at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, to be held in Orlando, Florida on April 14-19, 2023.



“We are proud to present updated preclinical data on our product candidate UCARTMUC1 for solid tumors at AACR 2023,” said Laurent Poirot, Ph.D., Senior Vice President Immunology at Cellectis. “As immune-therapies continue to develop for solid tumors, the tumor microenvironment (TME) poses many challenges that CAR T-cells need to overcome for efficient tumor cell clearance. Our preclinical data make us confident that UCART MUC1 could be a valuable product candidate for patients with highly unmet medical needs.”

Therapeutic options for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) remain limited to date despite it being the most aggressive subtype of breast cancers and carrying the poorest prognosis. Tumor-associated MUC1 antigen is overexpressed in a large number of TNBC patients offering an effective discriminatory target for CAR T-cell therapy.

Cellectis will present innovative strategies exploring purposeful armoring of CAR T-cells to boost efficiency while preserving safety. To maintain anti-tumor CAR T-cell activity and proliferation in the hostile TME of solid tumors, Cellectis developed state-of-the-art multiplexed gene editing using high precision TALEN® technology. With that aim, we armored allogeneic CAR T-cells with specific attributes to locally release immune inflammatory cytokines and protect from inhibitory effects of the TGFB1 and PD1 pathways. A combination of strategies using allogeneic CAR T-cells with diverse attributes were evaluated against TNBC tumors in various in vivo pre-clinical models. The recirculation pattern of MUC1 CAR T-cells was also explored in relationship with their delivery routes.

Title: Deciphering the benefits of variable delivery routes and molecular armoring to enhance efficacy of MUC1-CAR T-cells in targeting triple-negative breast cancer

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 1

Presenter: Piril, Erler, Ph.D., Scientist II, Immuno-Oncology, Cellectis

Session Date and time: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 1:30-5:00 PM ET

Location: Section 37

Poster Board Number: 14

Abstract Presentation Number: 899

