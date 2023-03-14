Manchester Private Hospital is the First Cosmetic Surgery Hospital to Offer J Renuvion Plasma Treatment in the UK

MANCHESTER, M5, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manchester Private Hospital has been the first to introduce this latest cosmetic treatment that helps rejuvenate the individual's body part or skin. J Plasma Renuvion is a minimally invasive, non-surgical procedure that creates results similar to a surgical facelift but with little to no downtime and associated risks.

According to the spokesperson, "J Plasma treatments utilise cutting edge technology that has revolutionised this industry. We can't be more pleased to be the first cosmetic surgery facility in the UK to introduce this procedure.”

J Plasma Renuvion offers treatment options in two categories – face and body. Based on the area, the procedure is slightly changed. "If you are getting treatment on the body, it is conducted under the skin that helps in restoring the definition," explained the spokesperson. "For face and neck procedures, it is external to tighten and resurface the skin." A combination of external and internal treatments is also a possibility based on the requirement. This procedure uses general or local anaesthetic based on the body part being treated.

“Our goal is to help our clients get their dream bodies by providing effective and safe treatments like J Plasma Renuvion. Everyone has different needs and expectations. This is why we understand the requirements of the clients to create customised plans for optimal results,” concluded the spokesperson.

Manchester Private Hospital provides their clients with various finance options for all cosmetic treatments, including J Plasma Renuvion, and a free initial consultation.

About Manchester Private Hospital ‎

Manchester Private Hospital is one of the leading cosmetic surgery hospitals in the UK. Situated in the heart of Manchester, this hospital offers a range of cosmetic surgery treatments, including breast augmentation, liposuction, Vaser liposuction, breast uplift, minor surgery, facelift, and non-surgical treatments. The team comprises highly qualified and experienced cosmetic surgeons, offering the highest standards of consultation, treatments, and after-care.

