American National offers information and resources during the flooding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent snow and flooding that may continue to cause damages across California. Please be advised to follow the orders of local authorities.



If you are an American National policyholder:

There are several ways to report a claim (to ensure efficient claims service, check that your login credentials are up to date):

1. Mobile: Use the AN Mobile app, available for free at the Apple App store or Google Play. An account is required.

2. Online: Go to AmericanNational.com and login to your account. To create an account, go to AmericanNational.com > Customer Login > Personal Insurance – Log In > Register.

3. Phone: Call the 24-hour claims hotline at 1.800.333.2860.

4. Email: Claims@AmericanNational.com

Stay alert, stay safe:

Check your local area forecast and follow instructions from local authorities to protect yourself, your family, and your property. Be sure to secure your home and property and heed all storm warnings.

1. Save your insurer’s contact info. Save your insurer’s toll-free claims number to your cell phone’s contacts. APCIA has a list of insurer’s toll-free numbers here.

2. Gather your emergency kit. Include extra food, water, medicine, flashlight, extra batteries, blankets, and a first-aid kit.

APCIA urges the following actions if flooding in your community is likely:

3. Gather copies of your insurance policies. Keep copies of your insurance policies (home, flood and auto) in a safe, dry, and accessible location or have your policy numbers available.

5. Make a home or business inventory. Use your smartphone to take photos or videos of your belongings, including furniture, appliances, clothes, lawn equipment, jewelry, and art. Save your inventory to a place where you can easily retrieve it. You can also check if your insurer has an app to help with creating a home inventory.



For more information on how to protect your property and loved ones, visit www.pciaa.net > Flooding.

