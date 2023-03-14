Edgio Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Urges Investors with Losses to Reach Out Regarding Class Action Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Edgio, Inc. (“Edgio” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EGIO) investors' losses may be recovered under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Edgio common stock? If you purchased Edgio common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/edgio-inc

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On March 13, 2023, the Company issued a press release stating that “it will restate its previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, as well as Quarterly Reports for 2022 and 2021 (collectively, the “Prior Period Financial Statements”) related to the revenue recognition of its Open Edge Solution.”

Following this news, the stock price closed down 15.5% on March 13, 2023.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .