Clean Group Commercial Cleaning Offers Gym Cleaning Services in Sydney NSW

Clean Group Commercial Cleaning, a company based in Sydney, NSW, Australia, has announced that they have developed a cleaning service that is focused on offering a unique plan for gym cleaning services in Sydney and the New South Wales area. They utilise high-tech gym cleaning equipment and eco-friendly cleaning chemicals to eliminate the dirt and grime commonly found in gyms and fitness centres, leaving them spotless and odourless.

Suji Siv, owner and CEO of Clean Group, says, “In order to stay healthy, you have to be fit. And in order to stay fit, you have to attend the gym. This is what all health-conscious individuals do nowadays. On weekdays or weekends, they squeeze time from their busy schedule and spend an hour or two at the exercise club. As an owner, it is your job to support the clients. And as a commercial cleaning company, it is Clean Group’s task to keep the entire gym neat, clean and healthy. With our cleaning services, many gym owners keep their clubs clean and tidy.”

Clean Group uses cleaning chemicals that have been ascertained to be safe for people and the environment. Their cleaning techniques will make sure the entire gym, the various exercise machines and equipment, and including the shower spaces and toilets, are clean and dry within two hours, leaving the whole premises clean and odour-free. Their cleaning methods will include mopping, deep cleaning, steam cleaning, vacuuming, polishing, and using eco-friendly solutions to wash all the gym equipment and the premises.

A gym or fitness centre is typically filled with rows of exercise machines, and it is also provided with lockers, shower areas, and toilets. Naturally, the entire space will smell of sweat and the air tends to get stuffy. This should not be allowed to continue for several days or else it will be virtually impossible to eliminate the stuffiness and the unpleasant odours. That is why it is important to call on professional cleaners like Clean Group Commercial Cleaning to provide regular cleaning services for the gym or fitness centre.

They will clean each exercise machine by washing all of the dirt, grime, and sweat from them, and then drying and polishing them. With one side of a gym typically made of glass windows, they will wash and polish the windows, making them sparkling clean and shiny. Next, they will use the appropriate equipment to clean the air and get rid of the smell of sweat and other unpleasant odours. After they are done, the indoor air will be fresh, clean, and odourless.

A gym or fitness centre is typically carpeted throughout. Thus, they will provide carpet cleaning through vacuuming, washing, and dry cleaning to eliminate the dirt, grime, and stains left on the carpet. They will also ensure that the toilets will be thoroughly cleaned to get rid of germs and bacteria and ensure the toilets are safe for people to use. In the shower areas, they will get rid of soap residues, ensuring that every spot is clean to protect the health of the people attending the gym or fitness centre. And finally, they will sanitise the whole gym, ensuring that everything is clean and sterilised.

Founded in 2005 by Suji Siv, owner and CEO, Clean Group is a cleaning service company based in Sydney that is committed to providing the highest standard of cleaning with a team made up of highly experienced and skilled cleaners who use advanced cleaning technology. This team is composed of more than 50 highly experienced and skilled cleaners with experience in delivering professional cleaning of a wide range of commercial and residential properties, such as offices, retail stores, gyms, warehouses, malls, child care centres, hospitals, and more. They always use environmentally-friendly and high quality cleaning products to provide a safe and toxin-free cleaning approach to protect the health of customers.

