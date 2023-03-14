ISC Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results For 2022

REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) today reported on the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.



Commenting on ISC’s results, Shawn Peters, President and CEO stated, “On the back of a remarkable 2021, ISC delivered another successful year with increases in revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow along with stable net income. Registry Operations continued to demonstrate how robust a business it is, and our Services segment matured in 2022 when it overtook Registry Operations revenue for the first time.” Peters continued, “We have invested in our businesses throughout 2022 and are in an enviable position to capitalize on organic growth opportunities in 2023, including executing on appropriate acquisitions.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenue was $46.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.9 million or 4 per cent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This was due to continued transaction and customer growth in Services, specifically in the Corporate Solutions division, along with $1.5 million of revenue contributed from the UPLevel business that was acquired in February 2022. Registry Operations’ newest division, Ontario Property Tax Assessment Services, created following the acquisition of Reamined Systems, Inc. (“Remained”) in June 2022, contributed $3.8 million of revenue during the quarter. This was partially offset by lower overall transaction volumes and lower high-value transactions in the Saskatchewan Land Registry following several increases in interest rates during 2022, which has slowed economic activity. The consolidated revenue increase was partially offset by a $1.6 million decline in Technology Solutions third-party revenue during the quarter.





On December 20, 2022, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, ISC Atlantic Services Inc., acquired all of the shares of Regulis, the Registrar designate for the International Registry for Railway Rolling Stock, for purchase consideration of $0.6 million (€0.4 million) with up to an additional €1.6 million to be paid in future years as certain criteria are met. The Company has included Regulis within the Corporate segment until the time it commences operations.



Year-end 2022 Highlights

Revenue was $189.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 12 per cent compared to 2021. The revenue increase was driven by continued transaction and customer growth in Services, specifically within the Regulatory and Corporate Solutions divisions, combined with $5.8 million contributed by UPLevel since its acquisition in February 2022. Registry Operations’ Saskatchewan business experienced a strong first half of the year, as expected, with transaction volumes beginning to trend towards pre-pandemic levels in the second half of the year. Registry Operations revenue was also bolstered by $8.9 million of additional revenue from Ontario Property Tax Assessment Services following the acquisition of Reamined in June 2022.





On June 1, 2022, the Company acquired all of the shares of Reamined, a recognized leader in providing Property Tax Assessment Services in the Province of Ontario, for total cash paid of $45.8 million. Due to its alignment with the Registry Operations segment, Reamined is reported as part of Registry Operations.



Financial Position as at December 31, 2022

Cash of $34.5 million compared to $40.1 million as at December 31, 2021, an decrease of $5.6 million.

Total debt of $66.0 million compared to $41.0 million as at December 31, 2021.

Subsequent Events

On February 23, 2023, the Company announced the appointment of Amber Biemans, K.C., to ISC’s Board of Directors by the Province of Saskatchewan, along with the reappointments of Joel Teal and Douglas Emsley, which will take effect immediately following the Company’s 2023 annual general meeting.

On March 14, 2023, our Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per Class A Share, payable on or before April 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

Management’s Discussion of ISC’s Summary of Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Financial Results

(thousands of CAD;

except earnings per share

and where noted) Quarter Ended

December 31,

2022

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021

Year Ended

December 31,

2022

Year Ended

December 31,

2021

Revenue Registry Operations $ 22,605 $ 21,076 $ 91,721 $ 85,567 Services 22,441 20,549 92,306 75,165 Technology Solutions 1,047 2,613 5,849 8,644 Corporate and other 11 - 19 3 Consolidated revenue $ 46,104 $ 44,238 $ 189,895 $ 169,379 Consolidated expenses $ 39,396 $ 29,775 $ 143,700 $ 122,625 Consolidated EBITDA1 $ 10,808 $ 17,616 $ 60,930 $ 60,532 Consolidated EBITDA margin1 (% of revenue) 23.4% 39.8% 32.1% 35.7% Consolidated adjusted EBITDA1 $ 13,524 $ 17,225 $ 64,390 $ 67,815 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin1 29.3% 38.9% 33.9% 40.0% Consolidated net income $ 3,949 $ 10,286 $ 30,769 $ 32,078 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.22 $ 0.59 $ 1.75 $ 1.83 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.22 $ 0.57 $ 1.71 $ 1.78 Free cash flow1 $ 7,876 $ 13,732 $ 45,909 $ 44,800

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow are not recognized as measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies, refer to section 8.8 “Non-IFRS financial measures” in Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022 for further discussion. Refer to section 2 “Consolidated Financial Analysis” in Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31 ,2022 for a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income. Refer to section 6.1 “Cash Flow” in Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31 ,2022 for a reconciliation of free cash flow.





2022 Results of Operations

Total revenue was $189.9 million, up 12 per cent compared to 2021.

Registry Operations segment revenue was $91.7 million, up 7 per cent compared to 2021. Land Registry revenue was $59.3 million, compared to $63.1 million in 2021. Personal Property Registry revenue was $11.3 million, up compared to $11.0 million in 2021. Corporate Registry revenue was $11.2 million, compared to $11.2 million in 2021. Ontario Property Tax Assessment Services (“OPTA”) year-to-date revenue since the acquisition of Reamined in June 2022, was $8.9 million.

Services segment revenue was $92.3 million, compared to $75.2 million in 2021. Regulatory Solutions revenue was $65.9 million, up compared to $58.3 million in 2021. Recovery Solutions revenue was $10.9 million, up compared to $9.5 million in 2021. Corporate Solutions revenue was $15.3 million, up compared to $7.4 million in 2021.

Consolidated expenses were $143.7 million compared to $122.6 million for 2021.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $30.8 million or $1.75 per basic share and $1.71 per diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $32.1 million or $1.83 per basic and $1.78 per diluted share.

Capital expenditures for 2022 were $2.5 million, compared to $2.5 million in 2021.





Outlook

The following section includes forward-looking information, including statements related to future results, including revenue, net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, segment performance, the industries in which we operate, economic activity, growth opportunities, investments, completion of projects, ISO 27001 and acquisitions. Refer to “Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information”.

As the world begins to navigate post-pandemic conditions, including a higher interest rate environment, we continue to believe that ISC is positioned for success, given the proven robustness of our business. The Company anticipates revenue consistency in 2023, driven by its two core segments, Registry Operations and Services, through the addition of Ontario Property Tax Assessment Services revenue and the continuing expansion of our Services suite of products and services to existing customers.

The Registry Operations segment is expected to remain a strong free cash flow contributor and a direct beneficiary of any future upswing in economic conditions in Saskatchewan. We will continue to monitor economic conditions, particularly any further increases to interest rates in 2023, which can have a temporary dampening effect on transaction volumes. However, provincial market publications suggest the housing market is changing as consumers adjust to higher lending rates and higher costs of living. Saskatchewan continues to fare better than many other regions in the country, and this is expected to persist in 2023. Based on the data we use to model our own trends and forecasts, we agree with this view. In addition, following the acquisition of Reamined in June 2022, and the addition of Property Tax Assessment Services to our Registry Operations segment, we expect additional, consistent revenue from that division – adding to the segment’s overall revenue in 2023.

In Services, we expect to work on new opportunities with our customers and continue our investment in Registry Complete and Recovery Complete in 2023. With the addition of accounts receivable management complementing asset recovery within our Recovery Solutions suite of services, we have expanded our product offerings in this division to support our customers all the way through to the end of the lending life cycle. With the introduction of Recovery Complete, our customers across all our divisions will have access to our entire suite of products and services, improving our revenue potential from our existing customer base. Despite expected changes to the Ontario Business Registry in 2023, we believe Services is sufficiently diversified for any industry, market or economic challenges that might present in 2023. Additionally, our investments in people, technology and new opportunities will further expand and diversify the business.

In Technology Solutions in 2023, we expect to complete and deliver solution implementation projects deferred from 2022. Although active projects decreased during the pandemic, there is refreshed interest in new and deferred projects as customers look to reactivate initiatives paused due to COVID-19. We are optimistic about the current state of our new business pipeline due to the ongoing need to update technology solutions. We are in a unique position to provide solutions that are aligned with our customers’ needs.

The key drivers of expenses will continue to be wages and salaries, cost of goods sold, information technology costs, and costs associated with the pursuit of new business opportunities. With current inflationary pressures, we continue to look at the appropriateness of our pricing across the business (except for the Saskatchewan Registries, where pricing is governed by the Master Services Agreement) to maintain margins while remaining competitive. During 2023 and as part of our corporate strategy related to information security, we also expect to complete certification for ISO 27001. This international certification will demonstrate our adherence to controls in the management of information security assets.

With these factors in mind, we expect revenue growth well over 2022 levels between $200.0 million and $205.0 million, net income to be between $27.0 million and $32.0 million, and EBITDA1 to be between $58.0 million and $63.0 million in 2023. Considering the evolution of the business over the last two years, we believe adding adjusted EBITDA to our guidance metrics will help provide a better understanding about the performance of our business by removing the impact from share-based compensation, acquisition expenses or any other non-recurring costs. In 2023, we expect adjusted EBITDA1 to be between $65.0 million and $70.0 million.

The diversification of our business remains a key part of our strategy. As such, we will continue to look for efficiencies across the business, drive organic growth in our Services and Technology Solutions segments by winning new business, and explore appropriate acquisition targets that complement or add value to our existing lines of business.

Note to Readers

The Board of Directors (“Board”) of ISC is responsible for review and approval of this disclosure. The Audit Committee of the Board, which is comprised exclusively of independent directors, reviews and approves the fiscal year-end Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements and recommends both to the Board for approval. The interim financial statements and MD&A are reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee.

This news release provides a general summary of ISC’s results for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Readers are encouraged to download the Company’s complete financial disclosures. Links to ISC’s financial statements and related notes and MD&A for the period are available on our website in the Investor Relations section at www.company.isc.ca.

Copies can also be obtained at www.sedar.com by searching Information Services Corporation’s profile or by contacting Information Services Corporation at investor.relations@isc.ca.

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Conference Call and Webcast

An investor conference call will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Those joining the call on a listen-only basis are encouraged to join the live audio webcast, which will be available on ISC’s website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events.

Participants who wish to ask a question on the live call may do so through the ISC website, or by registering at:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0a5c63938f44486ab79653959281e5a9

Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in numbers and their unique PIN number. When dialing in, participants will input their PIN and be placed into the call.

While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes before the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the event on ISC’s website at www.company.isc.ca. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, those contained in the “Outlook” section hereof and statements related to the industries in which we operate, growth opportunities and our future financial position and results of operations and the expected impact of COVID-19. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to changes in the condition of the economy, including those arising from public health concerns such as COVID-19, reliance on key customers and licences, dependence on key projects and clients, securing new business and fixed-price contracts, identification of viable growth opportunities, implementation of our growth strategy, competition and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 and ISC’s audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, copies of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Performance Measures

Included within this news release is reference to the following non-IFRS performance measures. These measures, which are reconciled below are reviewed regularly by management and the Board of Directors in assessing our performance and making decisions regarding the ongoing operations of our business and its ability to generate returns. These measures may also be used by external parties in decision making related to ISC’s performance. They are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS, so may not be reliable ways to compare us to other companies.

Non-IFRS Performance Measure Why we use it How we calculate it Most comparable IFRS financial measure EBITDA







To evaluate performance and profitability of segments and subsidiaries as well as conversion of revenues.

We believe that certain investors and analysts use EBITDA to measure our ability to service debt and meet other performance obligations.

EBITDA is also used as a component of determining short-term incentive compensation for employees. EBITDA:

Net income

add

Depreciation and amortization, net finance expense, income tax expense



Net income Adjusted

EBITDA To evaluate performance and profitability of segments and subsidiaries as well as the conversion of revenue while excluding non-operational share-based volatility.

We believe that certain investors and analysts use adjusted EBITDA to measure our ability to service debt and meet other performance obligations. Adjusted EBITDA:

EBITDA

add (remove)

Share-based compensation expense, stock option expense, acquisition and integration costs, gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment assets



Net income

The following presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net cash flow provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (thousands of CAD) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 3,949 $ 10,286 $ 30,769 $ 32,078 Depreciation and amortization 4,100 3,153 14,735 13,778 Net finance expense 1,038 482 3,177 2,673 Income tax expense 1,721 3,695 12,249 12,003 EBITDA $ 10,808 $ 17,616 $ 60,930 $ 60,532 Adjustments Share-based compensation expense 2,180 (553 ) 1,490 5,972 Stock option expense (recovery) - 13 (7 ) 88 Acquisition and integration costs 537 150 1,981 1,225 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment assets (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,524 $ 17,225 $ 64,390 $ 67,815 EBITDA margin (% of revenue) 23.4% 39.8% 32.1% 35.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of revenue) 29.3% 38.9% 33.9% 40.0%



Reconciliation of Net Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (thousands of CAD) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash flow provided by operating activities $ 18,420 $ 17,471 $ 43,536 $ 61,212 Net change in non-cash working capital1 (10,224 ) (3,142 ) 3,837 (14,185 ) Cash provided by operating activities excluding working capital $ 8,196 $ 14,329 $ 47,373 $ 47,027 Cash additions to property, plant and equipment (163 ) (10 ) (574 ) (10 ) Cash additions to intangible assets (157 ) (587 ) (890 ) (2,217 ) Consolidated free cash flow $ 7,876 $ 13,732 $ 45,909 $ 44,800

1 Refer to Note 23 of the Financial Statements for the year ended December 31 ,2022 for reconciliation.





Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca

Media Contact

Jodi Bosnjak

External Communications Specialist

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

corp.communications@isc.ca