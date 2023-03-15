QYOU Media India Selects SpringServe as Its Primary Ad Server

MUMBAI, India, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringServe, the leading independent TV ad serving platform now part of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), has announced that QYOU Media India has selected them as primary ad server. The move comes as QYOU Media India strengthens its focus on providing the highest quality experience for viewers across its premium content library, with an aim to connect more advertisers with viewers.



QYOU Media India’s Q PLAY entertainment app has a growing presence on Connected TV with channels including – The Q, Q Marathi, The Q Kahaniyan, The Q Comedistaan and Q GameX. The entertainment network’s channels deliver popular digital content from digital creators for young Indian viewers. With the burgeoning growth of Connected TV in India , QYOU Media India is focused on expanding its digital footprint with the addition of valuable service partners like SpringServe.

“As our business grows across screens and formats, it is necessary for us to align with a technology partner who supports our vision as we continue to scale,” said Krishna Menon, COO, QYOU Media India. “SpringServe’s advanced ad serving features will enhance our inventory management. We look forward to our partnership with SpringServe as we scale to become a holistic entertainment brand in India.”

SpringServe’s built-for-video CTV ad serving capabilities provide publishers with enhanced insight, transparency, and control. QYOU Media India will leverage proprietary SpringServe features to enable more efficient and accurate management of advertising for more optimal ad experiences.

“As competition increases throughout the streaming landscape, the need to deliver a seamless ad experience is crucial to success for many platforms,” said Leon Siotis, Head of International at SpringServe. “QYOU Media India’s adoption of SpringServe will help them more effectively manage advertising and we look forward to supporting them in their efforts to provide a premium experience for consumers.”

About SpringServe

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to help increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com .

About Q Play:

Q Play is QYOU Media India’s free to watch ad supported video streaming app that showcases multigenre content 24x7 across popular digital creators on the network’s five channels – The Q, The Q Kahaniyan, The Q Comedistaan, Q GAMEX, and Q Marathi. With Q Play, unique, fresh, relatable, and exciting content is found under one destination, the streaming platform plans to go beyond long and short form video content by adding newer entertainment formats in the near future. Q Play can be simply downloaded on your devices without any registration hassle. It is available on Google Play Store and myriad no. of devices viz. smartphones and 100+ leading smart TVs brands in India.

Media Contact:

Megan Hughes

mhughes@magnite.com