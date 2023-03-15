English French

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — March 15th, 2023

Dassault Systèmes announces the launch of a new global employee shareholding program

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announces the launch of a global employee shareholding program.

After the success of a first employee shareholding program implemented in 2021, this new employee shareholding program will be offered to approximately 99% of Dassault Systèmes' employees worldwide, as defined by the terms detailed in the appendix attached to this press release. For this offering, a capital increase reserved for the employees of up to 7 million of Dassault Systèmes shares should occur on June 15, 2023.

With this program, employees will be more closely involved in the development of Dassault Systèmes and benefit from the value they help create on a daily basis.

Bernard Charlès, Dassault Systèmes’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented: "’Harmonizing product, nature and life’ is the purpose we share and which drives Dassault Systèmes' growth. Our company thinks of its development in an inclusive way and with a long-term focus - company growth and progress for everyone. That is why I am happy, once again, in agreement with the Board of Directors, to enable Dassault Systèmes' employees, through our employee shareholding plan, to invest in our joint enterprise and continue to make it grow".

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Disclaimer

The company's capital increase reserved for employees will only be conducted in jurisdictions where it has been registered or notified with the relevant local authorities and/or following the approval of a prospectus by the relevant local authorities, or considering an exemption from the requirement to prepare a prospectus or to register or announce the offering. More generally, the offering will only be conducted in countries where all required registration procedures and/or notifications have been carried out and the necessary authorizations have been obtained.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy Dassault Systèmes shares in any country or territory.

APPENDIX

Main terms of the offering

Beneficiaries of the offering: the beneficiaries are eligible employees and corporate officers of Dassault Systèmes Group companies, members of a company savings plan (PEE - Plan d’Epargne d’Entreprise) or of the international group savings plan, as well as retirees with assets within a PEE.

the beneficiaries are eligible employees and corporate officers of Dassault Systèmes Group companies, members of a company savings plan (PEE - Plan d’Epargne d’Entreprise) or of the international group savings plan, as well as retirees with assets within a PEE. Subscription price: it will represent 85% of the Reference Price which is equal to the weighted average of the Dassault Systèmes share price during the 20 trading days from April 18, 2023 to May 16, 2023.

it will represent 85% of the Reference Price which is equal to the weighted average of the Dassault Systèmes share price during the 20 trading days from April 18, 2023 to May 16, 2023. Subscription and holding terms and conditions: the shares will either be subscribed in registered form or through an FCPE (Fonds Commun de Placement d’Entreprise), in accordance with applicable regulatory and/or tax legislation in the various countries of residence of the beneficiaries of the offering; the corresponding shares or FCPE units must be held for a maximum period of five years, except in the event of an authorized early release.

the shares will either be subscribed in registered form or through an FCPE (Fonds Commun de Placement d’Entreprise), in accordance with applicable regulatory and/or tax legislation in the various countries of residence of the beneficiaries of the offering; the corresponding shares or FCPE units must be held for a maximum period of five years, except in the event of an authorized early release. Subscription formula: the offering will consist of a unique subscription formula with a leverage effect and secured in order to guarantee the subscription of the employees, with, in certain countries, a financial mechanism comparable to this formula.

the offering will consist of a unique subscription formula with a leverage effect and secured in order to guarantee the subscription of the employees, with, in certain countries, a financial mechanism comparable to this formula. Exercise of voting rights: when the shares are subscribed to, then held through an FCPE, voting rights attached to these shares will be exercised by the FCPE Supervisory Board; when the shares are held in registered form, voting rights will be exercised individually by the employees concerned.

when the shares are subscribed to, then held through an FCPE, voting rights attached to these shares will be exercised by the FCPE Supervisory Board; when the shares are held in registered form, voting rights will be exercised individually by the employees concerned. Hedging operations: the implementation of this leveraged subscription formula may lead to hedging operations by CACIB (Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank) as of the beginning of the fixing period of the Reference Price, and over the course of the operation.

Indicative calendar of the offering

Reservation period: from March 31, 2023 to April 14, 2023 (inclusive)

Fixing of the Reference Price and the Subscription Price: May 17, 2023

Subscription/withdrawal period: from May 22, 2023 to May 24, 2023 (inclusive)

Settlement-delivery of the offering: June 15, 2023

Contact for the beneficiaries of the offering

For all questions regarding this offering, the beneficiaries may contact their Human Resources manager and/or any other person as specified in the documents provided to the beneficiaries.

Attachment