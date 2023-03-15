Subsea7 Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2022

Luxembourg – 15 March 2023 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the publication of the Annual Report containing the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Subsea7 Group and the Financial Statements of Subsea 7 S.A., the Parent Company, for the year ended 31 December 2022. The Annual Report is accompanied by the Sustainability Report for 2022, which was also published today.

Both reports are available on the Group’s website, subsea7.com.

*******************************************************************************

Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

Attachments