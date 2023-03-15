Immunosuppressive Therapy for Transplant Market Growth (2022-2030) | Industry Share, Size, Trends and Global Forecast Report

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Immunosuppressive Therapy for Transplant Market is expected to clock US$ 10.78 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and upsurges in the number of transplant donors, states Growth Plus Reports.



Immunosuppressive therapy for transplant is commonly a multidrug strategy involving medications with various modes of action. It is employed to suppress the activity of the immune system, restricting transplant rejection. Antibody agents or stronger dosages of drugs used for maintenance therapy can be utilized as induction therapy. The initial medicine regimen frequently comprises calcineurin inhibitors, antiproliferative drugs, and corticosteroids. Different withdrawal procedures are employed in practice due to the possibility of nephrotoxicity with the use of calcineurin inhibitors and other chronic diseases due to the continued use of corticosteroids. Antimicrobial medications are recommended to give prophylaxis against specific viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. Depending on patient-specific characteristics and conditions, different concomitant drugs are included in the treatments for patients who have undergone transplantation.

Immunosuppressive Therapy for Transplant Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 7.54 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 10.78 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.56% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Drug Class, Transplant Type, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Driver

The main driver fueling the growth of the immunosuppressive therapy for transplant market is the increased organ transplant procedures, such as kidney and liver transplants, brought on by an increase in cases of organ failure. According to the U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, 36,528 transplants occurred nationwide in 2018. Moreover, according to the American Kidney Fund, there were more than 106,000 patients on the national transplant waiting list in June 2022, of whom 92,000 (or 87%) were waiting for a kidney transplant in the United States. Therefore, the market is growing significantly by the rising prevalence of organ failure in patients and the need for organ transplants.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on the drug class, the global immunosuppressive therapy for transplant market is segmented as:

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Antiproliferative Agents

Antibodies

Small Biological Agents

Others

The calcineurin inhibitor segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global immunosuppressive therapy for transplant market in 2021. The most often used immunosuppressive treatment is calcineurin inhibition, which has a long history of use in kidney transplant patients. Corticosteroids and other immunosuppressive medications are linked to various adverse effects, including hyperlipidemia, osteoporosis, glucose intolerance, vascular disease, and hypertension. Thus, using calcineurin inhibition is frequently prescribed for patients. These drugs have suppressive effects on both humoral and cellular immune processes. These substances inhibit rejection reactions, which enhances short-term results. Although less nephrotoxic, it is linked to bone marrow suppression, slower wound healing, and hyperlipidemia.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global immunosuppressive therapy for transplant market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global immunosuppressive therapy for transplant market in 2021. The global market in North America is driven by the growing demand for tissue and organ transplantation to treat multiple diseases. Organ transplantation has seen growth due to the rising incidence of renal disease, excessive alcohol use, and poor diet, with a large population afflicted by organ failure and chronic sickness in this region. The segment is also being boosted by the rising adoption of advanced technology, rising organ and tissue banks, and new treatment that contributes to the development of advanced therapy. Globally, there is a high demand for replacement organs, particularly for the kidney, heart, and liver. The rising population with several chronic diseases boosts the demand for alternative regenerative treatments, which drives the preference for stem cell transplantation over traditional treatments. Therefore, a substantial rise in the number of procedures is likely to increase the overall transplantation occurrence in this region.

Whereas, due to expanding stem cell research to create in-vitro tissue and organs and improving healthcare infrastructure in Asian nations like India, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

Due to the presence of numerous major, small, and medium-sized merchants, the market is extremely competitive. The leading companies in the sector are:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Accord Healthcare Ltd.

AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

Genzyme Corporation (Sanofi S.A.)

Mylan Laboratories, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Belcher Pharmaceutical LLC

Leo Pharma AS

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

TFF Pharmaceuticals LLC

TolerogenixX GmbH

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL IMMUNOSUPPRESSIVE THERAPY FOR TRANSPLANT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS

Calcineurin Inhibitors Antiproliferative Agents Antibodies Small Biological Agents Others

TOC Continued…

