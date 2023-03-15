Nouscom Announces AACR 2023 Late-Breaking Presentation of Translational Phase 1b Data of NOUS-PEV, a Personalized Neoantigen Cancer Immunotherapy

BASEL, Switzerland – 15th March 2023 - Nouscom, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing off-the-shelf and personalized viral vector immunotherapies, today announced that new translational data obtained from the ongoing Phase 1b trial evaluating NOUS-PEV in patients with metastatic melanoma has been accepted for presentation in a Late-Breaking session at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. AACR will be held in person in Orlando, FL from 14th to 19th April.



Poster Presentation Details:

Title : NOUS-PEV, a Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy targeting neoantigens, induces long lasting, tumor infiltrating memory T cells

: NOUS-PEV, a Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy targeting neoantigens, induces long lasting, tumor infiltrating memory T cells Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 2

Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 2 Date & Time: 18 th April 2023, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM EDT

18 April 2023, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM EDT Location: Poster Section 35, Poster Board 11

Poster Section 35, Poster Board 11 Poster Number : LB196

LB196 Presenter: Dr. Elisa Scarselli, Chief Scientific Officer at Nouscom

The full abstract will be available on 14th April 2023 at 12pm EDT.

Ends

About NOUS-PEV

NOUS-PEV is a personalized cancer immunotherapy designed for each patient based on selection and prioritization of mutations unique to that patient’s tumor. The vaccination strategy is based on Nouscom’s heterologous prime boost platform clinically validated by its lead off-the-shelf program NOUS-209. The platform is composed of a proprietary non-human adenoviral vector (GAd) and Modified Vaccinia Ankara viral vector (MVA). Each of the two viral vectors have the capacity to encode up to 60 personalized neoantigens selected and prioritized using the VENUS (Vaccine-Encoded Neontigens Unrestricted Selection) 1 proprietary algorithm.

NOUS-PEV is being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial (NCT04990479) assessing the safety, feasibility and efficacy as per RECIST 1.1 criteria in combination with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab in patients with either locally advanced 1L melanoma or 1L non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) expressing more than 50% PD-L1.

1. Leoni et al. VENUS, a Novel Selection Approach to Improve the Accuracy of Neoantigens’ Prediction. Vaccines 9, 2021

About Nouscom

Nouscom is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation, off-the-shelf and personalized cancer immunotherapies. Nouscom’s proprietary viral vector platform has the capacity to encode for large payloads of neoantigens or other immunomodulators and to safely and potently harness the power of the immune system.

Nouscom is currently advancing the clinical development of its wholly owned programs:

NOUS-209, an off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of MSI-H solid tumors in combination with pembrolizumab

NOUS-209, an off-the-shelf monotherapy in Lynch Syndrome Carriers with potential to ‘intercept cancer’ before its occurence

NOUS-PEV, a personalized cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of advanced melanoma or lung cancer





Nouscom has also exclusively out-licensed VAC-85135, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy developed under a multi-project agreement, which is currently under evaluation in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms sponsored by Janssen Research & Development and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

For more information on Nouscom, please visit the company’s website at www.nouscom.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts