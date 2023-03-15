Fluorescent Immunoassay Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global fluorescent immunoassay market was valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 4.01 billion by 2030.

Fluorescent Immunoassay Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 2.5 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 4.01 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Product type, Application, End-user, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Growth Drivers

Clinical diagnostics, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical analysis increasingly depend on immunoassay. Fluorescent immunoassay is extensively utilized in research facilities, labs, and hospitals to identify various diseases and develop efficient treatment plans for people and animals. A variety of reasons drive the global fluorescent immunoassay market. The increase in chronic diseases, diabetic disorders, and cardiovascular diseases is one of the key market drivers. In addition, the rising prevalence of illnesses like malaria, COVID-19, dengue, hepatitis, HIV, and other infections is also driving the market for immunoassay products. The fluorescent immunoassay is affordable, offers quick findings with detection limits, and has higher efficiency. A widespread immunoassay technique for identifying infectious diseases is called ELISA. It measures antigens, antibodies, and proteins in samples. Recently, the emphasis has switched from developing signal production techniques to creating several instruments that offer convenience and great performance. Many applications, including pharmaceutical analysis, food safety, medical diagnostics, and basic science research, use immunoassay extensively. The industry is anticipated to expand in developing regions like the Asia-Pacific significantly.

The global fluorescent immunoassay market has been analyzed from four perspectives: product type, application, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on product type, the global fluorescent immunoassay market is segmented into:

ELISA

Rapid Lateral Flow Immunoassay

Others

A rapid lateral flow immunoassay is utilized to find the target analyte without using specialized equipment. The rapid test technique is useful in various situations, including dengue and infections brought on by Legionella, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Zika, and Listeria. Furthermore, monoclonal antibodies are employed to precisely identify the target analyte for Immunoglobulin G (IgG), Immunoglobulin M (IgM), Immunoglobulin A (IgA), and Immunoglobulin (IgD). Thus, this segment is expected to grow in the global fluorescent immunoassay market during the forecast period. The ELISA segment currently dominates the global fluorescent immunoassay market.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

The global fluorescent immunoassay market is segmented based on application into:

Cardiovascular Disease

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Others

On a global scale, the fluorescent immunoassay market is dominated by the infectious diseases segment in terms of revenue. In infectious diseases, fluorescence immunoassay is used to identify the presence of antibodies against a specific pathogen. This can help locate infections and track their growth. This is due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases like HIV, TB, and hepatitis A & B. Throughout the course of the forecast period, it is also anticipated that an increase in R&D projects by major companies for the development of novel immunoassays for the detection of infectious diseases will fuel the expansion. The rising incidence of cancer cases worldwide is also one of the key drivers of the global fluorescent immunoassay market growth throughout the forecast period. Around 10 million deaths globally will be caused by cancer in 2020, according to an estimate from the World Health Organization (WHO). Consequently, an increase in cancer incidence is expected to accelerate the adoption of immunoassays.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global fluorescent immunoassay market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Due to the rising penetration of major players, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the global fluorescent immunoassay market during the forecast period. One of the reasons propelling the market in the area is the expanding usage of cutting-edge laboratory techniques and processes for quicker investigation and diagnosis of infectious and chronic illnesses. In addition, the development of molecular kits and the rise in demand for diagnostic reagents are major market drivers.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global fluorescent immunoassay market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific INC.

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

BD & Company

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc

bioMerieux SA

Quidel Corporation

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Rapid Lateral Flow Immunoassay ELISA Others GLOBAL FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Cardiovascular Disease Oncology Infectious Diseases Others

TOC Continued…

