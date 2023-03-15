Global Car Rental Business Strategic Business Report 2023: Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth in Post Covid Environment

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Business: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Car Rental Business estimated at US$66.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Airport, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$39.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Airport segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Car Rental Business market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
