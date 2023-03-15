Global Car Rental Business Strategic Business Report 2023: Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth in Post Covid Environment

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Rental Business: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Car Rental Business estimated at US$66.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Airport, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$39.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Airport segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Car Rental Business market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 454 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $66.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $102.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

As Covid-19 Pandemic Decimates the Demand, Car Rental Business Market Set to Incur Huge Losses in 2020

Monthly Change in International Tourist Arrivals for January, February, & March 2020

Global Travel &Tourism Industry Revenues (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2020

Global Flight Departures in First Week of April 2020 & 2019

Battered Global Travel & Tourism Industry Steals All Hope From Car Rental Businesses

An Introduction to Car Rental Business

Evolution of Rent-A-Car Concept Over the Years

Fleet Ownership Patterns: A Review

Classification of Car Rental Business by Location & Sector

Car Rental Business by Location

Car Rental Business by Sector

Car Rental Business: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

World Car Rental Business Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

High Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions

World Car Rental Business Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Canada, USA, Japan, and Europe

COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All Regions, While Inducing Weakness Into Car Rental Business Sector

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Car Rental Market: A Diverse Playfield

Leading Car Rental Firms across Regional Markets

Emphasis on Innovative Strategies

Personalized Offers and Specialized Services

Subscription Packages: The New Marketing Approach

Price Matching Systems for Assuring Customers

End-to-End Customer Support Remains Major Focus Area

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Gather Steam

Recent Market Activity

Car Rental Companies Lean Towards Shared Mobility Service

Car Rental Business - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth in Post Covid Environment

Automation Steps-In to Augment Car Rental Business Performance

IoT Holds Positive Ramifications for Car Rental Automation

AI Identified as the New Transformative Vehicle

Convenient Bookings and Innovative Payment Options

Online Booking Takes Car Rentals to Higher Grounds

Smartphones & Mobile Apps Widen Scope & Span of Car Rental Business

Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025

Increasing Implementation of GPS & Telematics

Cloud-Based Car Rental Software: The Latest 'Tech' Innovation

Medical Tourism, Overseas Education, and Large Sporting Events: Among Prominent Demand Drivers

Breakdown of International Student Enrolments (in %) by Country for the Year 2018

Key Medical Tourism Destinations by Region

Select Most Attended Sporting Events in the World

Young Travelers to Provide Traction to Car Rental Business

Apprehensions Remain High on Revival of Luxury Car Rental Market

Issues & Challenges

Rise of Car Sharing Throws Up Biggest Challenge to Traditional Rent-A-Car Market

Peer-to-Peer Ridehailing Drives Momentum in Car Sharing Volumes

Car Sharing Attracts New Groups of Enterprises

Car Manufacturers

Power Companies

Micromobility: Another Fast Emerging 'Muscular' Competitor

Apprehensions Over Hidden and Additional Costs Among Cost Wary and Cost Conscious Consumers

A Note on Additional Charges Levied In Addition to Base Rental Charges

Growing Role of Video Conferencing and Digital Technologies in Business Communication

Table 19: World Car Rental Business Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

