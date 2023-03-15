Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in Aerospace and Defense Market Report 2023: Upcoming Demand for Satellite Constellation to Cater to the New Space Ecosystem Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in Aerospace and Defense Market - A Global and Regional Analysis- Focus on Type, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global non-destructive testing services in aerospace and defense market is estimated to reach $1,817.2 million in 2033 from $1,294.9 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The non-destructive testing services providers have witnessed the demand from space agencies, defense, and growing commercial industry.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The non-destructive testing (NDT) has been critical in the aerospace and defense industry and is currently at a mature stage, having consistent and stable demand.

The use of NDT in the aerospace and defense industry has a history that starts from Second World War and has a significant role in conducting the Second World War. Visual testing was used to a great extent to determine the surface anomalies to detect surface imperfections.

Additionally, in recent years, non-destructive testing has included various methods such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current testing, magnetic particle inspection, radiographic inspection, and others. These testing methods are being used to detect surface, sub-surface, and internal defects in components used in the aerospace and defense industry.

Furthermore, the NDT market has opportunities for more growth due to technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for higher accuracy and efficient inspection. Additionally, the requirement for aircraft maintenance and inspections to maintain high quality and safety standards is driving the demand for NDT services growth. The space industry is also experiencing significant growth with a rise in activities such as the large deployment of satellite constellations, which needs NDT services to qualify space-grade components.

Some of the major players with a global presence providing NDT services in the aerospace and defense industry are Zetec, Inc., Acuren, MISTRAS Group, Waygate Technologies, and FORCE Technology.

Impact

The global non-destructive testing services in aerospace and defense market is observing demand from end users such as the aviation and defense industry. The space industry is also growing, which will experience significant demand during the forecast period 2023-2033. The major challenge faced in the non-destructive testing market is the increasing size of components that impose difficulty on the majority of the NDT equipment available in the market.

Furthermore, in the upcoming years, the deployment of satellite constellations, along with other rising space activities, will witness an increase in demand for NDT. The space and aviation industry is using advanced materials such as composites for the manufacturing of the components that require advanced NDT. Thus, advanced NDT methods such as computed tomography are being used for the inspections. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the NDT further increases the testing speed and quality.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Easy Integration with the Manufacturing Process

Increase in Demand to Maintain High Standards

Market Challenges

Limitations in Testing Large and Complex Structures

Unskilled Labor for the NDT Industry 4.0

Market Strategies

New Product Launches

Corporate Strategies

Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Opportunities

Upcoming Demand for Satellite Constellation to Cater to the New Space Ecosystem

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the company's coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players leading the market include established players of non-destructive testing (NDT) services that constitute 76% of the presence in the market. Other players include small entities that account for approximately 24% of the presence in the market.

Key Companies Profiled

Acuren

Applus Services, S.A.

CvdTek, Inc

Element Materials Technology

FORCE Technology

Intertek Group plc

Lynx Inspection Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Magnetic Inspection Laboratory, Inc.

MISTRAS Group

QC Laboratories, Inc.

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA

TEAM Inc.

Testia

TWI Ltd.

Waygate Technologies

Market Segmentation:



Segmentation 1: by Type

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiographic Testing

Eddy Current Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Penetrant Testing

Visual Testing

Leak Detection Testing

Acoustic Emission Testing

Shearography

Thermography

Segmentation 2: by End User

Aviation

Aircraft Manufacturing

Aircraft Maintenance

Space

Manufacturing

Infrastructure Maintenance

Defense

Manufacturing

Maintenance

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America - U.S. and Canada

Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa and Latin America

North America is expected to dominate the global non-destructive testing (NDT) services in aerospace and defense market during the forecast period. The factor attributing to the growth of this region is the high presence of the key companies highly engaged in developing and demonstrating non-destructive testing (NDT) service capabilities in the region.

Recent Developments in Global Non-Destructive Testing Services in Aerospace and Defense Market

In November 2022, Applus Services, S.A. signed a cooperative agreement with sentin GmbH, a Germany-based software company, to enhance testing with artificial intelligence (AI). The company would integrate AI with its inspection and work with sentin GmbH in the area of image recognition and evaluation.

In September 2022, TWI Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding with Cutech, a Singapore-based inspection services provider, to collaborate and work on advanced inspection services. The Cutech has a global presence in Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., India, Indonesia, and Malaysia and provides non-destructive testing services to defense, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The partnership of both companies would utilize their inspection expertise and develop new advanced NDT solutions.

USP of the Report

Dedicated section on growth opportunities and recommendations

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the non-destructive testing (NDT) services in aerospace and defense market based on type and end user at the regional and country level segments.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is non-destructive testing (NDT), and what types of methods are used for NDT services in the market?

What new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to strengthen their market position in the industry?

For a new company looking to enter the non-destructive testing (NDT) services in aerospace and defense market, what areas could it focus on to stay ahead of the competition?

Who should buy this report?

