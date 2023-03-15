Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Global Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2030: UV Disinfection Presents Intriguing Alternative to Chlorine for Water Treatment Units

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

UV Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ballasts / Controller Units segment is readjusted to a revised 12.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 11.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 115 Featured) -

Advanced UV, Inc.

American Ultraviolet, Inc.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Atlantium Technologies Ltd.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Halma plc

Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.

Lumalier Corporation

Trojan Technologies Group ULC

ULTRAAQUA A/S

UVO3 Ltd.

uv-technik Speziallampen GmbH

Xylem, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 574 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

COVID-19 Impact on UV Disinfection

UV Disinfection Market Buoys as COVID-19 Brings Disinfection to the Fore

Demand for UVC Disinfection Equipment Surges amid the Pandemic

Effectiveness of UV-C in Preventing COVID-19 Transmission by Reducing Contamination

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates UV-Enabled Disinfection for Improving Indoor Air Quality

Competition

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

A Prelude to UV Light

Application Areas

Disinfection Capabilities of UVC

Advantages and Disadvantages of UVC Disinfection

Far-UVC Light Products

Far UV-C & Health Risks

A Prelude to UV Disinfection Equipment

UV Disinfection Technology for Disinfection in Healthcare Facilities

UV Light for Office and School Infrastructure Cleaning

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Witnesses Increased Growth

By Application

By End-user

Municipalities Claim Leadership Stake in Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market

By Component

By Power Rating and Type

Regional Market Perspective

North America and Europe Dominates

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Rapidly Growing Market for Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mobile UV Systems and Handheld UV Sanitizers Come to the Fore

UV-C Light Presents Viable & Effective Route for Faculty-Wide Disinfection

Approaches to Treat Spaces Using UV-C

UV Disinfection Presents Intriguing Alternative to Chlorine for Water Treatment Units

Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for UV Disinfection

Factors Driving the Need for Water Reuse

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for UV Disinfection

Focus on Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Prevention Practices Drives Demand

Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases to Drive Adoption

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Contribution of UV Disinfection Technology towards Enhancement of Manual Cleaning Practices

Increased Demand for Customized UV Disinfection Equipment Drives Market Growth

Increasing use of UV Light by Dental Practices

UVC Lamps Differ in Terms of UVC Radiation

FDA Regulations on UVC Lamps

Market Witnesses Influx of New UV Disinfection Robots

USZ Deploys New UV-C Disinfection Robot

UV Disinfection Robot Lamps

Nong Fai Chai Gen 3 - the Robotic UV-C Disinfection Lamp for COVID-19

Mitigating COVID-19 Transmission Risk in Hospitals Gets Interesting at UV Disinfection Robot Levels

Major Developments in UV Disinfection Equipment Market

Pittsburgh International Airport Enters into Partnership with Carnegie Robotics

Portable UV Disinfection Chambers by Georgia Tech Research Institute

Technological Advancements in UV Disinfecting Technology

UV-C LED Sanitization: An Innovation in LED Lighting

UV Disinfection Trolley

The Portable UV Light Disinfection Sanitizer Wand

The UV-based Sanitization Wand From Boeing

Safety of UV-C Disinfection Devices

UV-C Validation Protocols and Performance Standards for UV Disinfection Devices

Lucrative Prospects in the Airports Vertical

Air Passenger Traffic in Billion: 2019, 2020 and 2021

Efficiency and Improved ROI Make UV-C Disinfection Technology an Ideal Option for Hospitality Industry

Hotel Occupancy Rate: 2018-2022

US Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar): 2019 to 2023

Impact of Covid-19 on Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select Countries: March 2020

Average YoY % Change in Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar) in Europe: March 2020 - May 2020

Benefits of UV-C Disinfection for Hospitality and Lodging Industry

Restaurants Bet on UV Disinfection for Safer Environments

Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Robust Opportunities in Cinema Halls & Shopping Malls

Stringent Regulations Regarding Food Safety to Augment Deployment of UV Disinfection

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)

Cold Storage and Refrigerated Spaces for Fruits & Vegetables Augment Demand

Food Sterilization Applications for UVC Lamps

Food sterilization applications for UVC lamps include:

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/904fiv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment