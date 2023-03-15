Global Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies Strategic Business Report 2023: Climate Change and Drought Resilience Compels Adoption of Water Reuse

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Physical Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.3% CAGR and reach US$28.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chemical Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR



The Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



Aqua Utility Designs and Management Pvt. Ltd.

DP CleanTech

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Hansgrohe SE

Lenntech B.V.

ProChem, Inc.

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Water Rhapsody

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 414 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on Water and Waste Water Treatment Business

Competition

Water Recycle and Reuse Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Reclaimed Water: Recycling Wastewater for Plethora of Reuse Applications

Primary Methods Linked with Wastewater Reuse

Applications of Water Reuse

Technologies Involved

Growing Demand for Clean Water and Widening Gap between Safe and Reliable Water Supply Drives the Need for Water Reuse

World Water Crisis: Key Facts

Global Distribution of Fresh Water Reserves by Source

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers)

Looming Water Crisis and Need for Clean Water : A Global Perspective

Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

Mounting Global Concern Over Water Shortage Drives Water Companies Scale up Operations for Water Reuse

Global Per Capita Availability of Water by Geographic Region (In Cubic Meters) for the Years 1990, 2018 and 2025

Outlook: Water Recycling Set to Make Big Gains

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Climate Change and Drought Resilience Compels Adoption of Water Reuse

Drought Risk Score by Select Countries: 2020

Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Growing Focus on Sustainability Turns the Spotlight on Biological Treatment of Wastewater

Industrial Sector Emerges as the Biggest End-User of Biological Wastewater Treatment Solutions: % Share Breakdown of Global Biological Wastewater Treatment Market by End-Use for the Year 2022

Increasing Risk of Aridification Drives Countries to Increase Reuse of Water

Innovations in Water Quality Technology Boost Prospects

Technologies on Rise to Drive Municipal Water Reuse

Latest Technologies Improve Efficiency of Water Recycling

Water Reuse in Agriculture Emerges as a Viable Solution to Combat Food Insecurity

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Biological Wastewater Treatment Gains Ground in Agriculture Industry

Growing Interest in Vertical Farming & Hydroponics Drives Use of Reclaimed Water

Global Hydroponics Market in US$ Million: 2016-2024

High Sewage Discharge Costs to Drive Uptake

New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

Water-Guzzling Industrial Units Pour Investment in Sustainable Wastewater Treatment

Smart City Projects and Sustainability Goals Drive Interest in Water Re-use

World Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion for 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Increased Investments in Landscaping Amid Growing Focus on Building Greener Cities to Benefit Demand for Water Re-Use Technologies

Minimal Liquid Discharge and Zero Liquid Discharge Gain Popularity

Rise in Use of Membrane Filtration Technologies for Water Reuse

Pharmaceutical industry Opens New Growth Opportunities

Water Reuse in Oil & Gas Sector Sparks Interest in Advanced Technologies

Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for Water Treatment Technologies

Technically Recoverable Shale Gas by Geographic Region

EOR Technologies Generate Wider Demand for Wastewater Reuse

Tertiary Wastewater Treatment Techniques Gain Momentum

Membrane Bioreactors (MBR) Evolve as Important Solutions

Fire Protection: An Expanding Enduse Market

Number of Reported Fires in the US (in Thousands): 1990-2019

Expanding Population Supports Demand

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Rapid Urbanization and the Need for Water Reliability Spur Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

