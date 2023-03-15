Solstice Announces Executive Management Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) announces that Mike Timmins will step down from the role of CEO & Director on March 31, 2023, to pursue an opportunity outside of the Company. David Adamson will assume the role of Chairman and Interim CEO until such time as a new CEO is appointed.



David Adamson, Solstice’s Chairman and Interim CEO, stated, “On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Mike for his contribution to Solstice over the past year and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

About Solstice Gold Corp.

Solstice is an exploration company with quality, district-scale gold projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 194 km2 Red Lake Extension (RLX) and New Frontier projects are located at the northwestern extension of the prolific Red Lake Camp in Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining. The Company is funded for phase one drilling at RLX. Our newly formed 322 km2 Atikokan Gold Project is approximately 23km from the Hammond Reef Gold Project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and is fully funded for a robust field program in 2022. Our Qaiqtuq Gold Project which covers 886 km2 with certain other rights covering an adjacent 683 km2, hosts a 10 km2 high grade gold boulder field, is fully permitted and hosts multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine Gold Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. An extensive gold and battery metal royalty and property portfolio of over 80 assets was purchased in October 2021. Over $2 million in value and three new royalties have been generated since the acquisition.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on our core properties or the recently acquired royalty and property portfolio, please see visit our website at www.solsticegold.com.

