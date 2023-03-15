Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the First Quarter of 2023

CHICAGO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) ("Chicago Atlantic" or the “Company”), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.88 per common share, is payable on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023.



In light of the recent news regarding Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank New York, the Chicago Atlantic team has assessed the portfolio companies it invests in and has found that they have no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank New York or First Republic Bank.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has over 40 employees and has deployed over $1.8 billion across more than 50 loans.

