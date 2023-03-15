Maribel Health Raises $25M Series A to Create the Future of Advanced Care at Home

HANOVER, N.H., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maribel Health , a turnkey partner for health systems looking to design, build, and operate a full continuum of advanced home and community services, announced today the completion of a $25 million Series A funding round led by General Catalyst . Maribel combines deep operating expertise with novel technology to help its partners design, build, and operate advanced clinical care capabilities in the home and community, including hospital-at-home, to sustainably expand total system capacity. Ultimately, Maribel’s mission is to make home the center of the health system so that all patients have access to high-quality, reliable, and compassionate care where they live and increasingly work.



The new funding will be used to accelerate growth with Maribel's initial partners, to attract and onboard the talent required to serve its collaborators worldwide, and to support continued investment and development of Maribel’s technology platform to manage the clinical workflows, care complexities, and logistics of providing advanced care safely and effectively in the home and community.

Through its Creation strategy, General Catalyst works with industry leaders to create new companies that seek to positively shape the industries they are in. Maribel launched in late 2021 as part of General Catalyst’s “hatch” program. Maribel is led by proven physician founders and executives Ronald Paulus , MD (CEO Mission Health, Chief Innovation and Administrative Officer Geisinger, and CEO and Co-Founder CareScience), and Adam Groff , MD (Co-Founder at Welbe Health, GoHealth Urgent Care and Better Life Partners, and Hospice President and Chief Medical Officer, BAYADA Home Health Care). Maribel is aiming to build the future of advanced care in the home and community by creating solutions that integrate deeply with health systems and reduce friction for caregivers, patients and families. Maribel provides clinical workflows, operating capacity, training, automation, and technology so that clinical teams can reliably deliver high-quality, affordable, and compassionate care as an integrated extension of their system outside the walls of the hospital or outpatient clinic.

Maribel’s model reflects its decades-long understanding of the unique challenges facing health systems and home health care operators, and an underlying philosophy that “more” does not always mean “better.” Caregivers with simpler workflows are happier, more efficient, and deliver higher quality care more consistently. Health systems that leverage appropriate, lower-acuity sites of care can enhance patient access with improved economics. Home health operators with appropriately supported and trained staff can serve new patients and grow their core business. And patients who are discharged safely and sooner – or who receive all of their care via hospital-at-home – are more satisfied with their care, are less likely to be readmitted, and spend more time surrounded by the comfort and care of those who love them most.

"This is the first step in a journey – for us and our partners," said Co-Founder Adam Groff. “Over the next ten years, health systems will need to use advances in AI, robotics, and workflow technology to meet the demands of an aging population and shrinking workforce. By creating the infrastructure to support those changes – changes which can inevitably push more care into the home and community and out of overcrowded ERs and hospital floors – we can help that future arrive sooner and safer for our partners, their staff, and their patients.”

"The combination of patient preference, evolving technology capabilities, Emergency Department and hospital congestion combined with workforce shortages are collectively driving the home to be the default site of care,” said Dr. Ronald Paulus, Maribel co-founder and chief executive officer. "Hospital at home is just one example of a broad range of advanced care in the home that can be delivered with improved clinical outcomes, greater efficiency and importantly, enhanced patient and consumer experience.”

“As a CEO who led the transformation of a nationally-recognized health system over nearly a decade, I understand personally how challenging care model redesign can be at every level. Maribel is here to support and enable health systems to successfully operate as advanced care shifts to the home, and I’m absolutely thrilled at the phenomenal team we’ve assembled to support our partners and ensure that we meet those challenges, as partners together."

“As physicians with extensive home and hospital C-Suite experience, Dr. Ron Paulus and Dr. Adam Groff, are deeply familiar with the challenges facing the US healthcare system. Together, with our shared Health Assurance vision, we built Maribel: a technology-enabled operating partner on a mission to work within health systems to integrate advanced home and community-based care,” said Hemant Taneja, CEO and Managing Director of General Catalyst. “Maribel is the most recent hatch company that leveraged GC’s Creation Strategy, joining our early successes in company-building, namely Livongo, Commure, Kayak, and Homeward. We believe this paradigm shift toward meeting people where they are will improve the quality of care and increase the total health system capacity.”

In addition to the founders, Maribel's core leadership team includes physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, health care entrepreneurs, and technologists with significant experience in organizing and delivering advanced care at home and building successful technology-enabled health care companies. Collectively, the Maribel team has overseen over 15,000 hospital-at-home admissions, led the design of eight successful advanced home care programs, advised over 100 hospitals and health systems, and designed, developed and deployed technology used in the care of more than 8,000,000 patients.

In conjunction with this financing, Maribel also officially announced founding anchor partnerships with Mercy Health System and BAYADA Home Health Care in separate, joint statements. Both partnerships involve the end-to-end design, build, and operation of hospital-at-home programs that can serve as a chassis for other advanced home care models including community-based palliative care, SNF-at-home, and mobile integrated health.

Maribel Health is named in honor of Maribel Sanchez Souther who died in 2016 at age 41 after a two-and-a-half-year battle with triple-negative breast cancer. She lived an amazing life as a wife, mother of three, friend, Ivy League coach, and All-American runner. During her treatment, Maribel had multiple hospital admissions that took her away from her young family. Often, these issues could have been addressed more effectively in the home with the right support and technology. Maribel Health exists so that patients like Maribel receive the care they deserve where they need it most - in their home.

In late 2021, Ronald Paulus , MD, an entrepreneur and health system CEO, and Adam Groff , MD, a home and community services entrepreneur and hospital medicine physician, came together to enable health systems to respond to inevitable demographic shifts and workforce constraints driving care out of hospitals and into the home. Together, they founded Maribel Health to design, engineer, and operate the capabilities – including technology, clinical models, and operational management services – in order to enable the home and community to be increasingly central to both patients’ and health systems’ success.

Maribel focuses on solutions that augment the home-based workforce to deliver more advanced clinical services. As a technology-enabled operating partner of health systems, Maribel enhances capabilities and integration of existing home and community organizations to expand total health system capacity. Examples of work underway include building out hospital-at-home logistics and clinical operations, community-based palliative care, mobile integrated health / community paramedicine, and longitudinal complex chronic care with our partners.

For more information, visit www.maribelhealth.com.

General Catalyst is a venture capital firm that invests in powerful, positive change that endures — for our entrepreneurs, our investors, our people, and society. We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond to build companies that withstand the test of time. With offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York City, London, and Boston, the firm has helped support the growth of businesses such as: Airbnb, Deliveroo, Guild, Gusto, Hubspot, Illumio, Lemonade, Livongo, Oscar, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, and Warby Parker. For more: www.generalcatalyst.com .

