Global Harmonic Filter Market Report 2023:Rising Need for High Power Quality and Reliability Drives Growth

The Global Harmonic Filter Market is estimated to be USD 1.19 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.64 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.66%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Need for High Power Quality and Reliability

Increased Adoption of Variable Frequency Drives (VFDS)

Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Power Quality and Reliability

Increasing Awareness of Negative Effects of Harmonic Disturbances

Restraints

High Cost of Harmonic Filters and Their Cost of Installation and Maintenance

Availability of Substitutes for Harmonics Filters

Opportunities

Increasing Demand in Commercial Applications

Increasing Automation Across End-User Industries

Challenges

Low Awareness about Active Harmonic Filters

Fluctuating Prices of Oil and Gas

Market Segmentations



The Global Harmonic Filter Market is segmented based on Type, Voltage Level, Phase, End-Users, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Active Harmonic Filter (AHF) and Passive Harmonic Filter (PHF).

By Voltage Level, the market is classified into Low-Voltage Harmonic Filters, Medium-Voltage Harmonic Filters, and High-Voltage Harmonic Filters.

By Phase, the market is classified into Single-Phase Harmonic Filter and Three-Phase Harmonic Filter.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Industrial, Commercial, and Residential.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Siemens, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, TDK, Larsen & Toubro, Arteche, AVX, MTE Corp., Comsys, Enspec Power, Mirus International, LPI-NZ, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Harmonic Filter Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Harmonic Filter Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Harmonic Filter Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 204 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Harmonic Filter Market, By Type



7 Global Harmonic Filter Market, By Voltage Level



8 Global Harmonic Filter Market, By Phase



9 Global Harmonic Filter Market, By End-Users



10 Americas' Harmonic Filter Market



11 Europe's Harmonic Filter Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Harmonic Filter Market



13 APAC's Harmonic Filter Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Arteche Group

AVX

Baron Power Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Clariant Power System

Comsys

Danfoss AS

Eaton Corp. PLC

Enspec Power

Inphase Power Technologies

Larsen & Toubro

LPI-NZ Ltd.

Mesta Electronic

Mirus International

MTE Corp.

REM Electromach

Reo Ag

Schaffner Holding

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Sinexcel Electric

TCI Group

TDK Corp.

