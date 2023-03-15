Global Intelligent Pigging Global Market 2022: Rapid Growth in Pipeline Infrastructure Fuels Sector

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intelligent Pigging Market 2022-2032 by Technology, Application, Pipeline Type, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global intelligent pigging market will reach $1,183.5 million by 2032, growing by 4.7% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the thriving oil and gas industry, the rapid growth in pipeline infrastructure, stringent safety regulations of governments, and the rising incorporation of advanced automation technology.



This 146-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global intelligent pigging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global intelligent pigging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Application and Pipeline Type, and Region.



Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)

Ultrasonic Test (UT)

Caliper

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Crack and Leak Detection

Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection

Geometry Measurement and Bend Detection

Other Applications

By Pipeline Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Gas Pipelines

Oil Pipelines

Chemicals Pipelines

Other Pipeline Types

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, Israel and Rest of MEA)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $745.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1183.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Pipeline Type



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



7 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

A.Hak Industrial Services B.V

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Corrosion Control Engineering

Enduro Pipeline Services Inc.

Intertek Group

LIN SCAN

NDT Global Services Ltd.

Penspen Limited

Romstar Group

Rosen Group

SGS SA

