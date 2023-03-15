New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Starch Derivatives Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284598/?utm_source=GNW

The global starch derivatives market grew from $59.6 billion in 2022 to $63.04 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The starch derivatives market is expected to grow to $75.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



The starch derivatives market consists of sales of corn starch derivatives, cassava starch derivatives, potato starch derivatives, wheat starch derivatives, and other starch derivatives.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A starch derivative is defined as modified starch, prepared by chemically processing inhabitant starch to alter its qualities. It is used for flocculation, adhesion, acid stability, process tolerance advancement, pH stability enhancement, and shear stability in various industries.



North America was the largest region in the starch derivatives market in 2022. The regions covered in the starch derivatives report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of starch derivatives are glucose syrup, modified starch, maltodextrin, hydrolysates, and cyclodextrin, manufactured by using raw materials such as corn, cassava, potato, and wheat.The forms of starch derivatives available are dry and liquid.



The starch derivatives are used in binder, thickener and stabilizer, sweetener, lustering agent, powdering agent, fish culture feed, expanded feed, caking agent, dehumidification agent and is used food and beverage industry, medical industry, chemical industry, personal care and hygiene industry, and paper and pulp industry.



The growing demand for convenience and processed food is expected to fuel the growth of the starch derivatives market in the forecast period.Convenience food and processed food is a tertiary packaged food or food that is intended to reduce consumer time in the kitchen, lower expenses related to wastage, and minimize costs by economies of scale.



Over the years, starch derivatives have appeared as a key successful environmentally friendly product, acting as a binding and gelling agent.There has been a significant rise in the demand for starch throughout the food and beverage sector due to rising sugar values.



For instance, the global processed snacks market is expected to increase from $96.9 billion in 2020 to $142.0 billion by 2025. Therefore, the growing demand for convenience and processed food drives the growth of the starch derivatives market.



Increasing costs have a negative impact on the growth of the starch derivatives market in the forecast period.This rise in raw material costs of natural sources like wheat, cassava, corn, and rice impact the manufacturing costs of starch derivatives, thus increasing overall product cost.



For instance, the price of corn increased by more than 50% in 2021, to $7.50 a bushel, which was the highest in the past ten years. The increase in raw material prices is expected to be a restraint in the starch derivatives market.



Technological advancements in the starch derivatives market is shaping the industry by increasing the shelf life of the product.With the development of latest technologies and advanced experiments in the food and beverage industry the integration of starch derivatives across different sectors is expanding.



For example, in March 2020, Tate & Lyle, a UK-based provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, announced the addition of CLARIA Clean Label Starches to its line with the launch of Claria Everlast.Claria Everlast is an innovative clean label starch that produces superior shelf stability which helps maintain food quality, particularly under severe storage temperatures.



In another instance, in November 2020, Germany based food production company, Beneo, launched the first-ever instant functional rice starch which helps manufacturers produce clean label food preparations, such as cold processed sauces, dressings, dairy desserts and bakery fillings. The starch also provides stability during the entire shelf life of a retail product



In June 2021, Berner Ltd., a Finland-based consumer goods company, acquired a majority stake in Chemigate Ltd for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition significantly expands Berner Group’s service to the forest industry in addition to basic chemicals, magnesium products, and analytical and quality control solutions presently available. Chemigate Ltd is a Finland-based manufacturer of modified starch-based derivatives binders, adhesives and speciality chemicals.



The countries covered in the starch Derivatives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The starch derivatives market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides starch derivatives market statistics, including starch derivatives industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a starch derivatives market share, detailed starch derivatives market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the starch derivatives industry. This starch derivatives market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

