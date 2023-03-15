Global Online Doctor Consultation Market Report (2023-2028): Inclination Towards Healthcare Applications with Growing Use of Smartphones Spurs Sector

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Doctor Consultation Market (2023-2028) by Indication, Consultation, Applications, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Online Doctor Consultation Market is estimated to be USD 11.58 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.62 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Inclination Towards Healthcare Applications with Growing Use of Smartphones

Convenience & Ease of Use in Remote Areas

Short Fall of Retail Clinics & Urgent Care Centers to Satisfy Emergency Needs of Growing Population

Restraints

Limited Trust & Acceptability among Patients

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Healthcare Industry

Integrating Offline Habit and Subjective Norm into the Extended Valence Framework

Challenges

Limitations Associated with the Diseases that can be Consulted Online



Market Segmentations



The Global Online Doctor Consultation Market is segmented based on Indication, Consultation, Applications, and Geography.

By Indication, the market is classified into Cardiology, Dermatology, Diabetes Consult, Gastroenterology, General Physician, Gynecology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Sexology, Stress and Mental Health, and Weight Management.

By Consultation, the market is classified into Audio Chat and Video Chat.

By Applications, the market is classified into Disease-Specific Health Assessment, Health Education, Medical Files Management, Online Reference Services, and Remote Consultation.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Credihealth Pvt. Ltd., Dictum Health Inc. , Docprime Technology Pvt. Ltd., Doctor Anywhere Pte Ltd., eVaidya Pvt. Ltd. , HealthATech Solutions Inc., HealthTap Inc., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Online Doctor Consultation Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Online Doctor Consultation Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Online Doctor Consultation Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $16.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Online Doctor Consultation Market, By Indication

7 Global Online Doctor Consultation Market, By Consultation



8 Global Online Doctor Consultation Market, By Applications



9 Americas' Online Doctor Consultation Market



10 Europe's Online Doctor Consultation Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Online Doctor Consultation Market



12 APAC's Online Doctor Consultation Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



