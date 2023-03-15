New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oats Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284596/?utm_source=GNW

The global oats market grew from $6.67 billion in 2022 to $7.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The oats market is expected to grow to $9.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The oats market consists of sales of steel-cut oats, oatmeal, oat flour, instant oats, and other oats.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Oats are cereal grains grown from seed that is used in food preparation.It is a whole grain food that is used as an ideal breakfast ingredient.



Oats are nutrient-rich grains that contain a high concentration of soluble fiber and dense nutrients.



Europe was the largest region in the oats market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the oats report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of oats are whole, steel-cut, Scottish, regular roll, quick rolled, instant, and others.Whole oats are simply harvested oats with the highest source of vitamins and minerals.



Whole oats are also known as grain kernels and take the longest time to cook.The different forms include flakes, granules, flour and are used in bakery products, animal feeds, food ingredients, healthcare, cosmetic products, others.



Oats are made available to consumers through various distribution channels including hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty retail, convenience stores, independent retailers, and others.



Rising popularity and preference for healthy meals are contributing to the growth of the oats market.Healthy eating has become the norm with most consumers demanding foods and beverages to meet progressively nuanced health and wellness, ethics, and sustainability criteria.



Oatmeal is consumed widely as a healthy breakfast option owing to its health benefits and high nutritional value.Oatmeal offers several benefits including weight management, control blood sugar level, controls cholesterol level, and others.



According to the International Food Information Council 2020 Food and Health Survey, 54% of all consumers and 63% of consumers over the age of 50 are concerned about the healthfulness of their food choices. Therefore, the rising popularity and preference for healthy meals are expected to fuel the growth of the oats market in the coming years.



Product innovations are gaining significant popularity in the oats market.Major companies operating in the oats market are focused on developing innovative products to meet customer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, in June 2020, Gold&Green, a Finland-based food technology company launched 100% plant-based protein Pulled Oats.Pulled oats capitalize on the rising popularity of plant-based diet and attract vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians, flexitarians, and almost everyone attempting to eat less meat or looking for tasty and varied protein substitutes.



Pulled oats have a unique fibrous texture that integrates flavors well and can be seasoned to taste.



In February 2020, Cedar’s Foods, a US-based food company acquired Brekki for an undisclosed amount.Cedar’s Foods benefits from the acquisition by expanding its product offering to include oats and combining the knowledge of Brekki’s staff with its expertise.



Brekki is a US-based company that offers dairy-free, ready-to-eat overnight oats.



The countries covered in the oats market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The oats market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides oats market statistics, including oats industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a oats market share, detailed oats market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the oats industry. This oats market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

