Non-Alcoholic Beer Global Market Report 2023

The global non-alcoholic beer market grew from $18.44 billion in 2022 to $20.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The non-alcoholic beer market is expected to grow to $28.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



The non-alcoholic beer market consists of sales of low alcohol beer and alcohol-free beer.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Non-alcoholic beer contains 0% to 1.2% of alcohol and it is generally manufactured by removing alcohol from the finished product or by boiling beer to evaporate the alcohol.



North America was the largest region in the non-alcoholic beer market in 2022. The regions covered in the non-alcoholic beer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of non-alcoholic beer are alcohol-free and low alcohol.Low alcohol beers are beer that tastes similar to beer but contains significantly less amount of alcohol.



The main types of materials used in producing non-alcoholic beer include malted grains, hops, yeasts, enzymes, and others.The various categories of non-alcoholic beer are plain and flavoured.



These types of beer are sold to consumers through store-based and non-store-based sales channels.



The growing awareness of the benefits of alcohol-free beverages supported the growth of the non-alcoholic beer market in the historic period. Alcohol-free beer or non-alcoholic beer generally contains negligible or very little alcohol, which usually ranges from 0% to 1.2%. According to an article by Upstream Brewing Company, alcohol-free beer improves cardiovascular health, increases bone mineral density, reduces the risk of osteoporosis, and also stimulates breast milk production. For instance, according to a 2021 survey, 38% of Indians wish to switch from standard strength beer to no or low-alcohol beer. The trend is prevalent among young consumers in the 25 to 34 age group with 41% of young beer consumers willing to switch to no or low-alcohol beers. Therefore, growing awareness of the benefits of alcohol-free beverages supported the growth of the non-alcoholic beer market.



Non-alcoholic beer manufacturers are introducing innovative products into the market owing to a significant rise in awareness of health consciousness among consumers.Consumers are more concerned about their health and are accepting paying more for food that is specifically good for their health.



There is an increase in demand for low-alcohol and no-alcohol items from people with health illnesses.To capitalize on this, many companies are launching new products into the market to increase their share.



For instance, in 2021, UNLTD IPA., an alcohol-free beer manufacturer launched a non-alcoholic beer that has only 13 calories per bottle, is vegan friendly, and is gluten-free. Similarly, Athletic Brewing Company, a non-alcoholic beer producer has launched All Out, an extra dark stout with a full-bodied mouthfeel and toasty finish, accented with coffee and bittersweet chocolate.



In August 2022, Finnegans Brew Co., a US-based brewery acquired Hairless Dog Brewing for an undisclosed. This acquisition aligns with an increasing shift away from alcohol usage. Hairless Dog Brewing Co. is a Minneapolis-based non-alcoholic beer company.



The countries covered in the non-alcoholic beer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



