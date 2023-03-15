New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Antioxidants Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284593/?utm_source=GNW

Hansen Holding A/S, A & B Ingredients Inc., ADEKA Corporation, Naturex, Cyanotech Corporation.



The global natural antioxidants market grew from $2.31 billion in 2022 to $2.52 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The natural antioxidants market is expected to grow to $3.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The natural antioxidants market consists of sales of vitamin E, vitamin C, carotenoids, polyphenols, and other natural antioxidants.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Natural antioxidants are naturally occurring chemicals that attempt to prolong the product’s oxidative rancidity and keep its conditions ideal for a longer duration. Natural antioxidants are phenolics, which can be found in a variety of plant parts, including seeds, fruits, barks, leaves, vegetables, nuts, and roots.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the natural antioxidants market in 2022. The regions covered in the natural antioxidants report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of products in natural antioxidants are vitamin E, vitamin C, carotenoids, and polyphenols.Vitamin E consists of vital nutrients & antioxidants which help in the improvement of blood circulation, healing of tissues, and protection against cell damage in a human body.



The different forms include dry and liquid. Natural antioxidants are extracted from different sources such as plants and petroleum and are used in personal care, food and beverages, animal feed, others.



Increasing awareness of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the natural antioxidants market in the forecast period.As people are becoming more aware of lifestyle diseases, they are adopting healthy lifestyles and striving to improve their dietary habits, which boosts the demand for natural antioxidants.



Antioxidant-rich foods may lower the risk of a variety of diseases including heart disease and certain cancers.Natural antioxidants scavenge free radicals from bodily cells, preventing or reducing oxidative damage.



For instance, in October 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, 6 in 10 Americans are suffering from at least one chronic disease like cardiovascular, cancer, and diabetics. Therefore, the increasing awareness of lifestyle diseases drives the growth of the natural antioxidants market.



Strategic collaborations are shaping the natural antioxidants market.Major companies operating in the natural antioxidants sector are focused on strategic collaborations to strengthen their position.



For instance, in January 2020, DuPont, a US-based company that offers natural antioxidants collaborated with International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., an American corporation that produces flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic actives to enhance their food additive business. Furthermore, in May 2021, Robertet, a France-based fragrance, and flavor manufacturer that specializes in natural raw materials acquired Ecom Food Industries, a Canada-based company that offers natural antioxidants. This acquisition combines both firms’ capabilities and enables them to better serve the customers with all-natural, botanically sourced ingredients and value-added products.



In June 2022, Kensing LLC, a US-based company operating in natural oxidants acquired Vitae Naturals for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Kensing LLC aims to expamd its footprint in the European market and further expand food ingredients.



Vitae Naturals is a Spain-based company operating in natural antioxidants.



The countries covered in the natural antioxidants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The natural antioxidants market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides natural antioxidants market statistics, including natural antioxidants industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a natural antioxidants market share, detailed natural antioxidants market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the natural antioxidants industry. This natural antioxidants market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284593/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________